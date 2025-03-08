UPW vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match

UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 18 of WPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 8. UPW are last in the points table, with four points from seven games. Their campaign in the T20 league is all but over. The Warriorz will be keen to sign off from the tournament on a high.

RCB are fourth in the points table. They also have four points to their name, but have two matches in hand. Bengaluru need to win both their remaining matches and then hope that the run rate scenario goes in their favor for them to finish in the top three. Gujarat Giants (GG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are already on eight points from seven and six matches respectively.

After the Super Over win over RCB, UPW have suffered three straight defeats and big ones at that. In their last match, they went down to Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Defending champions Bengaluru, on the other hand, have lost four games in a row. They have been heavily reliant on Ellyse Perry, who has smashed 295 runs in six innings at an average of 98.33 and a strike rate of 149.75.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in WPL

UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clashed five times in the WPL, with RCB having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. When the two teams met in the first half of the T20 league, UPW beat RCB in the Super Over.

Here’s a summary of UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL matches

UP Warriorz broke a sequence of three consecutive losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by clinching a Super Over win when the sides met at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the first half of WPL 2025. Sophie Ecclestone (33 off 19) starred with the bat and in the Super Over as well.

Here's a summary of the last five UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches in the Women’s Premier League:

UPW (180) beat RCB (180/6) via Super Over, February 24, 2025

RCB (198/3) beat UPW (175/8) by 23 runs, March 4, 2024

RCB (157/6) beat UPW (155/7) by 2 runs, February 24, 2024

RCB (136/5) beat UPW (135) by 5 wickets, March 15, 2023

UPW (139/0) beat RCB (138) by 10 wickets, March 10, 2023

