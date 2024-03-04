UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 11 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 4. Both UPW and RCB are on four points after having played four games each.

UP Warriorz kickstarted their WPL 2024 campaign with two defeats, but have since registered two victories in a row. In their previous match, they defeated Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets. Bowling first, they restricted Gujarat to 142/5 as left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up 3/20. Grace Harris then hammered 60* off 33 as UPW eased to victory in under 16 overs.

As for RCB, they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their previous WPL 2024 match. Bangalore could score only 131/6 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat. Ellyse Perry contributed 44* off 38, but the rest struggled. Mumbai Indians got home in 15.1 overs as Amelia Kerr scored 40* off 24 balls.

RCB beat UPW by two runs in a close clash when the sides met in WPL 2024 for the first time. UP Warriorz will be keen to set things straight this time.

Today's UPW vs RCB toss result

UP Warriorz have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Alyssa Healy said:

“We'll bowl first just like every other time. It's quite humid and there's a lot of moisture. Winning the toss helps.”

UP are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For RCB, Shreyanka Patil misses out because of a niggle. Ekta Bisht comes in and makes her debut.

UPW vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Today's UPW vs RCB pitch report

In her pitch report, Anjum Chopra said:

“It's a bit damp because the moisture content is slightly higher. It can just hold up slightly; spinners will have the advantage in the initial part of the game. Most teams like to chase because one side of the ground is slightly shorter.”

Today's UPW vs RCB match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (w), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

UPW vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Vrinda Rathi

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

