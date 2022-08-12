“Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone” - Urvashi Rautela hits back at Rishabh Pant

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has responded to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant over the controversy surrounding her recent interview. She took a dig at the keeper-batter, referring to him as “chotu bhaiyaa” (small brother) through a post on her official Facebook account.

The entire saga started when, during an interview to Bollywood Hungama, the actress claimed that a certain person, whom she referred to as ‘RP’, waited for many hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was in Delhi.

While Rautela refused to name the person, social media went berserk and claimed that the RP she was referring to was Rishabh Pant. The 24-year-old cricketer shared a now-deleted Insta story, slamming the actress. His post went as follows:

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

Reacting to Pant’s criticism, Rautela has hit back at the young Indian wicketkeeper-batter. She wrote:

“Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball 🏏. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee. (Small brother should play bat ball. I am not a Munni to be infamous for a young kiddo darling).

She shared the post with the hashtags #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya #Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela.

What Urvashi Rautela said about "RP" in her interview

Recalling an incident where a person waited for a long time to meet her, the actress was quoted as saying in the interview:

“I was shooting in New Delhi and I arrived at night. Quickly I had to get ready because actresses need more time to get ready. So, Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep.”

“I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

This is not the first time Pant and Rautela have been in the news. Back in 2018, dating rumors surfaced after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions. As per media reports, they later decided to part ways mutually and even blocked each other on WhatsApp.

Also Read: “Funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity” - Rishabh Pant hits out at Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert