“Funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity” - Rishabh Pant hits out at Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has slammed Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela over a recent interview given by the latter. In the interaction, Rautela claimed that a person named “RP” waited for hours in a hotel lobby to meet her.

During the interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress was asked who “RP” was. While she refused to name the person, many on social media assumed that the "RP" she was referring to was cricketer Rishabh Pant.

In an Instagram story, the young Indian keeper-batter clarified his stand and hit out at Rautela. He posted:

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

A screenshot of Pant’s now-deleted Insta story.

The Insta story has since been deleted by the Indian cricketer.

Back in 2018, some rumors surfaced that Pant and Rautela were dating after they were photographed together on many occasions.

However, media reports later claimed that the two decided to part ways mutually and even blocked each other on WhatsApp.

Rishabh Pant’s incredible batting form

On the cricket field, Pant has been in excellent form with the willow and looks set to feature in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. He scored a superb 125 not out in the deciding one-dayer at Old Trafford in Manchester during the tour of England.

The 24-year-old registered impressive scores of 33* and 44 during the recent T20I series against West Indies as well, which the Men in Blue won 4-1. The keeper-batter has been rested for the three-match one-day tour of Zimbabwe.

He will next be seen in action during the Asia Cup in the UAE, which will be played from August 27 to September 11.

