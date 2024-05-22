US Embassy denies Sandeep Lamichhane visa for the 2024 T20 World Cup 

Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been denied a visa by the US Embassy for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The 23-year-old had been recently acquitted of rape charges and was available for selection in the upcoming tournament.

Lamichhane was missing from the initial squad named by Nepal three weeks ago, but was expected to be named after his jail service came to an end with the decision overturn courtesy of an appeal. He was initially sentenced to eight years in jail by the Katmandu district court, and was also slapped a fine of 300,000 rupees for raping an 18-year-old woman.

He was also subsequently banned by the Cricket Association of Nepal for his actions., but was reinstated after he was acquitted by the Patan High Court.

Lamichhane put up a post on Twitter where he recalled a similar instance in 2019, when he was denied a visa by the US Embassy ahead of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

"And the @USEmbassyNepal did it again what they did back in 2019, they denied my Visa for the T-20 World Cup happening in USA and West Indies. Unfortunate. I am sorry to all the well wishers of Nepal Cricket. @USAmbNepal @CricketNep," Lamicchane wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, May 22.

The rest of the Nepal team have already arrived in the USA to commence preparations for the tournament. They have been drawn alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands in Group D of the initial round.

"After taking permission from the technical committee, we will add him to the squad" - Nepal Cricket Association president on Lamichhane's potential inclusion

The ICC's guidelines allow changes to be made to the provisional squad until May 25, and Nepal were hoping to make use of the rule to include Lamichhane as well into the Rohit Paudel-led side.

"He has been set free by the law, and we are happy for him. He was sentenced to jail by the lower courts, but today the high court set him free. We have removed the suspension as well, and we have time until the 25th to include him in the World Cup squad," Nepal board president Bahdur told India Today on May 15.

"I will talk to the selection committee and will also write to the ICC. After taking permission from the technical committee, we will add him to the squad. I am trying my best; let's hope for the best," he had added.

Nepal could have used Lamichhane's services as an experienced player on Caribbean's slow tracks. He last played for PARSA Club XI in the Nepal Pro Club Championship in late 2023.

