"Us playing for the Proteas, it is about inspiring the next bunch of cricketers" - Temba Bavuma following his second Test hundred

South African Test captain Temba Bavuma said he hopes that his century against the West Indies paves the way for more black cricketers to play for the Proteas. The right-hander admitted that emotions started to catch up with him as he got close to the three-figure mark.

Day three of the second Test against the West Indies in Johannesburg marked only the second time that Bavuma has reached the three-figure mark in this format. His first Test ton came back in 2016 against England.

Following the day's play, the 32-year-old revealed that one of their main intentions was to inspire the next generation of Proteas cricketers. As quoted by iol.co.za, he said:

"With everything I do, there is always that angle, that perspective, the important and significant one that it is. I think us playing for the Proteas, it is about inspiring the next bunch of cricketers. Me, obviously being a black African cricketer, is allowing a lot more black African batters to come through, and really dream to come and play for the Proteas. To have their names entrenched in the history books.”

Bavuma, South Africa's first Black African Test captain, made it to three figures with a boundary off Alzarri Joseph in the 67th over. He finished the day unbeaten at 171 as the hosts led by 356 runs.

"Going to try and bat as long as I can" - Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Keeping in mind that the Proteas are already seven down, the skipper said he would stay defiant and try to add as many runs as possible. He added:

"My emotions were also starting to pick up. And then I got a ball outside off stump and I was never hitting it on the ground. I am going to try and bat as long as I can. I need the rest tonight and come back fresh tomorrow. I am certainly not going to give my wicket away at any point in time. If that opportunity is there I am definitely going for it."

South Africa lead the two-match series after a valiant West Indies went down by 87 runs in the first Test at Centurion.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes