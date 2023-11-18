US Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans (Updated) ft. Gajanand Singh and Rahkeem Cornwall

Match No. 13 of the US Premier League 2023 saw Phillies United register a seven-wicket victory over the New York Cowboys. Batting first, New York were restricted to a modest total of 148/8. Stephen Wiig and captain Rahkeem Cornwall picked up three wickets each with the ball for United.

Obus Piennar (40) and Hassan Khan (34) fought hard with the bat to give New York’s bowlers something to play with. However, the chase was a comfortable one as United eased past the target with 25 deliveries and seven wickets at their disposal.

Cornwall set the stage ablaze with the bat as well, smashing a 29-ball 66 with a strike rate of 227.6. Saad Ali (36*) and Aakarshit Gomel (30) also played vital knocks.

In Match No. 14, the Maryland Mavericks and the California Golden Eagles battled it out. Batting first, the Mavericks got to 130/8. Chaitanya Bishnoi picked up four wickets for the Eagles. Mario Lobban bagged two scalps as well.

The Eagles were in a spot of trouble at 40/3 early on. However, a crucial stand between Bishnoi (28) and Saif Badar (48*) helped them overhaul the target with two overs and six wickets to spare.

The NJ Titans and Carolina Eagles faced off in the fifteenth match. A scintillating unbeaten 61-ball 120 from Andries Gous helped the Titans register a gigantic total of 209/2. Mukhtar Ahmed (54) also slammed a half-century along the way.

Carolina failed to get anywhere close, eventually finishing at 165/9. Skipper Gajanand Singh stood tall with a fascinating 56-ball 104. However, a lack of support from the other end meant that they fell short by 44 runs in the end.

Titans’ skipper Harmeet Singh claimed four wickets while Nauman Anwar and Saurabh Netrawalkar chipped in two apiece.

Let’s take a look at the top-run scorers and wicket-takers of the US Premier League 2023 moving ahead.

US Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

USPL 2023 Most Runs List Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Gajanand Singh 3 3 - 189 104 63 115 167.26 1 - 12 14 2 Andries Gous 3 3 1 165 120 82.5 79 208.86 1 - 10 14 3 Rajdeep Darbar 3 3 1 115 75 57.5 60 191.67 - 1 5 16 4 Saad Ali 3 2 1 105 69 105 60 175 - 1 6 7 5 Jahmar Hamilton 3 3 - 95 58 31.67 60 158.33 - 1 8 5 6 Dwayne Smith"}">Dwayne Smith 4 2 - 93 87 46.5 65 143.08 - 1 7 5 7 Mukhtar Ahmed 3 3 - 88 54 29.33 57 154.39 - 1 4 8 8 Nitish Kumar 3 3 - 84 53 28 63 133.33 - 1 3 9 9 Rakheem Cornwall 3 2 - 77 66 38.5 36 213.89 - 1 6 8 10 Shehan Jayasuriya"}">Shehan Jayasuriya 3 3 - 73 55 24.33 53 137.74 - 1 1 10

California Eagles skipper Gajanand Singh moved three places up to become the leading run-scorer of the US Premier League 2023. His brilliant knock of 104 against the NJ Titans now takes him to 189 runs in three innings.

Titans’ batter Andries Gous breaks into the top ten, jumping from eleventh to second position. Courtesy of his magnificent century (120) against Carolina, he has racked up 165 runs in three innings.

With 115 runs from three innings, Rajdeep Darbar dropped two spots to the third position. Saad Ali of the Phillies United moved from seventh to fourth in the most-run list. He scored an unbeaten 36 against the New York Cowboys and has 105 runs from just two innings.

Jahmar Hamilton slipped three spots to the fifth position with 95 runs in three innings. Opener Dwayne Smith also dropped three positions to the sixth slot. Smith has 93 runs in two innings.

NJ Titans’s Mukhtar Ahmed jumped seven places up from thirteenth to seventh position courtesy of his half-century (54) against the Carolina Eagles. Ahmed now has 88 runs in three innings.

Nitish Kumar takes the eighth spot with 84 runs from three innings, slipping down by three positions. Phillies United skipper Rahkeem Cornwall took a massive stride, moving from 29th to ninth position.

He slammed a 29-ball 66 and now has 77 runs from two innings. Shehan Jayasuriya, with 73 runs, takes the last spot, dropping down from the sixth position.

US Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

USPL 2023 Most Wickets List Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs WK BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Rakheem Cornwall 3 2 8 1 49 6 3/24 8.17 6.13 8 - - 2 Mario Lobban 2 2 8 - 49 6 4/23 8.17 6.13 8 1 - 3 Netravalkar"}" style="border-top: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(0, 0, 0); border-left: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-right-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); overflow: hidden; padding: 2px 3px; font-weight: bold;" data-rowid="44" data-columnid="0">Saurabh Netravalkar 3 3 9.4 1 80 6 2/17 13.33 8.28 9.67 - - 4 Harmeet Singh 3 2 8 1 46 5 4/20 9.2 5.75 9.6 1 - 5 Ali Sheikh 3 3 9 - 64 5 2/14 12.8 7.11 10.8 - - 6 Justin Dill 3 2 7 - 72 5 4/45 14.4 10.29 8.4 1 - 7 Chaitanya Bishnoi 2 2 8 - 51 4 4/15 12.75 6.38 12 1 - 8 Shubham Rajane 4 3 6 - 35 3 2/16 11.67 5.83 12 - - 9 Stephen Wiig 2 1 4 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 8 - - 10 Akhilesh Bodugum 2 2 8 - 51 3 2/26 17 6.38 16 - -

There have been some major changes in the most wickets list after Match 15 of the US Premier League 2023.

United skipper Rahkeem Cornwall had a brilliant all-round outing. With figures of 3/24, he moved three spots up to claim the top position with six wickets, averaging 8.17. Mario Lobban, also with six wickets, remains in the second position. He averages 8.17 with an economy of 6.13.

Saurabh Netravalkar also retains his third position with six wickets. However, he averages 13.33, keeping him behind Cornwall and Lobban.

The Titans' captain, Harmeet Singh, jumped from 19th to fourth position, taking a huge stride. With his 4/20 against the Carolina Eagles, he now has five wickets at an average of 9.20.

Ali Sheikh slipped five places to the fifth slot. Sheikh also has five wickets but averages 12.80. Justin Dill also dropped two spots to the sixth position with five scalps and an average of 14.40.

With a brilliant four-wicket haul, Chaitanya Bishnoi breaks into the top ten, taking the seventh slot. Bishnoi now has four wickets in three innings.

Mavericks’ Shubham Rajane moved from 18th to eighth position, also making a massive stride. He has three wickets at an average of 11.67 and an economy of 5.83. United’s Stephen Wiig takes the penultimate spot in the most wickets list with three scalps and an economy of 6.25.

Akhilesh Bodugum dropped four places to the tenth position with three wickets and an average of 17.00.