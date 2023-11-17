US Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles (Updated) ft. Rajdeep Darbar and Ali Sheikh

Match No. 10 of the US Premier League between the California Golden Eagles and New York Cowboys was washed out due to rain.

The 11th match featured the Maryland Mavericks and the NJ Titans. Mavericks batted first and posted a total of 147/4 in 16.4 overs. Unfortunately, rain halted their innings, which was eventually cut short. Dwayne Smith top-scored with a fiery 58-ball 87. His opening partner Neil Broom scored 45 runs as well, providing him able support.

Saurabh Netravalkar, with a couple of scalps, was the key bowler for the Titans. The Titans had to chase a revised target of 59 runs from five overs. They fought hard, getting to 43 runs losing three wickets in the end. Thus, the Mavericks won the game by 15 runs (D/L method) in the end.

The 12th match between the Chicago Patriots and California Eagles went right down the wire. In what was an enthralling contest, the Eagles batted first. Rajdeep Darbar smashed 75 runs off just 38 deliveries. Captain Gajanand Singh slammed a breezy 28-ball 40 as they put up 158/7 from 20 overs.

Ali Sheikh and Akhilesh Reddy picked up two wickets each respectively for the Patriots. In reply, the Patriots almost had the game in their pocket. Shehan Jayasuriya top-scored with 55 runs and skipper Angelo Perera scored 41 runs for them. However, they lost quick wickets and failed to finish well. Sion Hackett and Yasir Mohammad claimed a couple of wickets each to help the Eagles pull things back.

The Patriots were restricted 158/9 and the game went into a super over. They then put up 11 runs from their allotted six balls, which the Eagles chased to register a close victory.

With that, let’s take a look at the top-run scorers and wicket-takers of the US Premier League 2023.

US Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

USPL 2023 Most Runs List Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Rajdeep Darbar 2 2 1 115 75 115 59 194.92 - 1 5 16 2 Jahmar Hamilton 3 3 - 95 58 31.67 60 158.33 - 1 8 5 3 Dwayne Smith 3 1 - 87 87 87 58 150 - 1 7 4 4 Gajanand Singh 2 2 - 85 45 42.5 57 149.12 - - 4 6 5 Nitish Kumar"}" style="border-top: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(0, 0, 0); border-left: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-right-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); overflow: hidden; padding: 2px 3px; font-weight: bold;">Nitish Kumar 3 3 - 84 53 28 63 133.33 - 1 3 9 6 Shehan Jayasuriya 3 3 - 73 55 24.33 53 137.74 - 1 1 10 7 Saad Ali 2 1 - 69 69 69 32 215.63 - 1 4 6 8 Joshua Tromp 3 3 - 60 39 20 51 117.65 - 1 1 4 9 Angelo Perera 3 3 - 55 41 18.33 42 130.95 - - 3 1 10 Shadley van Schalkwyk"}" style="border-top: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(0, 0, 0); border-left: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-right-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); overflow: hidden; padding: 2px 3px; font-weight: bold;">Shadley van Schalkwyk 3 3 1 47 37 23.5 28 167.86 - - 4 2

Rajdeep Darbar of the Carolina Eagles took a massive stride to move from seventh to the first position in the leading run-scorers list. He now has 115 runs from two innings with an average of 115. Wicket-keeper batter Jahmar Milton continues to stay at the second spot with 95 runs from three innings so far.

Opener Dwayne Smith breaks into the third position with his 87-run knock against the NJ Titans. He has 87 runs from one game. With 28-ball 40 in his previous game, Gajanand Singh moved up from fifth to fourth position with 85 runs from two innings.

Nitish Kumar dropped down from the top to the fifth position with 84 runs from three innings. Patriots batter Shehan Jayasuriya moved to the sixth position with his knock of 55 against California Eagles. He now has 73 runs from three innings.

Saad Ali slipped down from third to seventh position with 69 runs. Joshua Tromp also saw a decline, dropping from four places down to the eighth position with 60 runs from three innings. Patriots skipper Angelo Perera broke into the top 10, taking the ninth spot with 55 runs. Shadley van Schalkwyk further dropped down from sixth to the tenth rank with 47 runs.

US Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

USPL 2023 Most Wickets List Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs WK BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Ali Sheikh 3 3 9 - 64 5 2/14 12.8 7.11 10.8 - - 2 Marlo Lobban 1 1 4 - 23 4 4/23 5.75 5.75 6 1 - 3 Saurabh Netravalkar 2 2 5.4 - 63 4 2/27 15.75 11.12 8.5 - - 4 Justin Dill 2 1 4 - 45 4 4/45 11.25 11.25 6 1 - 5 Rakheem Cornwall 2 1 4 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 8 - - 6 Akhilesh Bodugum 2 2 8 - 51 3 2/26 17 6.38 16 - - 7 Raymon Reifer"}" style="border-top: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(0, 0, 0); border-left: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-right-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); overflow: hidden; padding: 2px 3px; font-weight: bold;">Raymon Reifer 1 1 4 - 42 3 3/42 14 10.5 8 - - 8 Shehan Jayasuriya 3 3 9.4 - 67 2 1/13 33.5 6.93 29 - - 9 Zia Ul Haq Muhammad 2 2 6 - 45 2 2/10 22.5 7.5 18 - - 10 Yasir Mohammad 2 1 3 - 24 2 2/24 12 8 9 - -

Patriots bowler Ali Sheikh, with two scalps in his previous game, jumped from fourth position to the top slot. He now has five wickets from three games. Mario Lobban dropped down from first to second position with four wickets, averaging 5.75.

Saurabh Netravalkar, with four wickets, moved from seventh to the third position with an economy of 11.12. Justin Dill slipped down from second to fourth position in the list of most wicket-takers. He also has four wickets but has an economy of 11.25.

Rakheem Cornwall also slipped down two places to the fifth position with three wickets and an average of 8.33. Akhilesh Bodugum rose from the tenth to the sixth position with three wickets, averaging 17.00. Raymon Reifer slipped two places down to the seventh spot with three scalps and an average of 14.00.

Shehan Jayasuriya, Zia Ul Haq Muhammad, and Yasir Mohammad take the last three positions respectively with two wickets apiece, averaging 33.50, 22.50, and 12.00 respectively.