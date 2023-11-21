US Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after NJ Titans vs Phillies United (Updated) ft. Andries Gous and Saurabh Netravalkar

The first semi-final of the US Premier League 2023 saw the New York Cowboys beat the California Golden Eagles by a close margin of three runs.

Batting first, New York lost early wickets and were reduced to 51/5 inside ten overs. However, crucial knocks from Chiranshu Bhatia (44), and Hassan Khan (43) propelled them to a decent total of 156/8 from their 20 overs.

Raymon Reifer (3), and Junaid Siddiqui (2) were among the wickets for the Eagles. They got off to a decent start in the chase. However, the Eagles kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short agonizingly close, finishing at 153/6. Ryan Scott (24), Saif Badar (32), and Reifer (29) got starts but could not take their team over the line.

Hassan Khan put up an all-round show for New York, picking up a couple of wickets as well. With this win, the New York-based outfit became the first team to qualify for the final of this season's US Premier League.

In the second semi-final, Phillies United were restricted to a meager total of 127/8 batting first. Aakarshit Gomel (42), and Rizwan Mazhar (22) were the only notable contributors with the bat. Mohammad Mohsin with three and Saurabh Netravalkar with two wickets were the pick of the bowlers for the NJ Titans.

The Titans were set a revised target, batting second. Their batters came all guns blazing, getting past the finish line in just 9.2 overs with nine wickets to spare (116/1). Andries Gous, building on his phenomenal form, smashed a blistering unbeaten 21-ball 52 while Mukhtar Ahmed also remained unbeaten on 46 off 21 deliveries.

With this win, the NJ Titans sealed their spot in the final alongside the New York Cowboys. Let’s now take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of the US Premier League 2023.

US Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

USPL 2023 Most Runs List Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Andries Gous 6 6 2 341 120 85.25 163 209.2 1 2 24 28 2 Saif Badar 5 5 2 229 87 76.33 157 145.86 - 2 13 11 3 Mukhtar Ahmed 6 6 1 210 54 42 134 156.72 - 1 12 16 4 Gajanand Singh 4 4 - 195 104 48.75 130 150 1 - 12 14 5 Saad Ali"}" style="border-top: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(0, 0, 0); border-left: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-right-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); overflow: hidden; padding: 2px 3px; font-weight: bold;">Saad Ali 6 5 1 191 69 47.75 119 160.5 - 2 9 18 6 Jahmar Hamilton"}" style="border-top: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(0, 0, 0); border-left: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-right-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); overflow: hidden; padding: 2px 3px; font-weight: bold;">Jahmar Hamilton 5 5 1 172 70 43 106 162.26 - 2 13 9 7 Joshua Tromp 5 5 1 155 53 38.75 103 150.49 - 1 6 13 8 Hassan Khan 5 4 3 134 55 134 65 206.15 - 1 11 8 9 Nitish Kumar 5 5 - 117 53 23.4 81 144.44 - 1 5 1 10 Rajdeep Darbar 4 4 1 116 75 38.67 63 184.13 - 1 5 16

Andries Gous continues to solidify his position at the top of the most runs list. With 341 runs from six innings, he is miles ahead of the others. Saif Badar retained his second position with 229 runs from five innings. Mukhtar Ahmed moved three places to the third position with 210 runs. With 195 runs, Gajanand Singh dropped a place down to the fourth slot.

Saad Ali, with 191 runs from five innings, also slipped a place down to the fifth position. Jahmar Hamilton, with 172 runs, dropped a position as well, falling to sixth. Joshua Tromp retained his spot in seventh with 155 runs to his name.

Hassan Khan, courtesy of his 43 against California, moved into the top ten, taking the eighth slot with 134 runs from four innings. Nitish Kumar and Rajdeep Darbar dropped a position down each, to occupy the ninth and tenth slot with 117 and 116 runs, respectively.

US Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

USPL 2023 Most Wickets List Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs WK BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Saurabh Netravalkar 6 6 21.4 1 190 12 2/17 15.83 8.77 10.83 - - Mario Lobban 5 5 20 - 159 9 4/23 17.67 7.95 13.33 1 - Harmeet Singh-II 6 5 20 - 133 7 4/20 19 6.65 17.14 1 - Rahkeem Cornwall 5 4 15 1 101 7 3/24 14.43 6.73 12.86 - - Junaid Siddiqui 5 5 19 1 133 7 2/6 19 7 16.29 - - Zia Ul Haq Muhammad 6 6 20 - 142 7 2/10 20.29 7.1 17.14 - - Hammad Azam"}" style="border-top: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(0, 0, 0); border-left: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-right-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); overflow: hidden; padding: 2px 3px; font-weight: bold;">Hammad Azam 5 5 13 - 94 7 3/25 13.43 7.23 11.14 - - Ali Sheikh 5 5 15 - 127 7 2/14 18.14 8.47 12.86 - - Raymon Reifer 5 5 16 - 137 7 3/16 19.57 8.56 13.71 - - Mohammad Mohsin 6 5 15.5 - 128 6 3/17 21.33 8.08 15.83 - -

Saurabh Netravalkar, with 12 wickets from six innings, continues his dominance at the top of the most wickets list. Mario Lobban, with nine scalps, retained his second position. Harmeet Singh, with a tally of seven wickets and an impressive economy rate of 6.65, also remains in the third position.

With seven wickets, Rakheem Cornwall moved up a position to take the fourth spot. He is only behind Harmeet due to an inferior economy rate (6.73). Junaid Siddiqui moved four slots up to the fifth position, with seven wickets to his name and an economy of 7.00.

Zia Ul Haq Muhammad also climbed a position to take the sixth slot. He also has seven wickets but with an economy rate of 7.10. Hammad Azam, also with seven wickets, dropped a position down to the seventh slot due to his inferior economy (7.23).

Ali Sheikh saw a decline of four positions, taking the eighth slot with seven wickets and an economy of 8.47. Raymon Reifer, also with seven wickets and an economy of 8.56, moved into the top ten to occupy the ninth position after taking three wickets in the semi-final.

Mohammad Mohsin also broke into the top ten with six wickets, taking the final position on the list of most wicket-takers in the US Premier League this season.