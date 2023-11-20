US Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Philies United vs California Golden Eagles (Updated) ft. Andries Gous and Saurabh Netravalkar

The 19th match of the US Premier League 2023 saw the New York Cowboys win their second game on the trot. They beat the Maryland Mavericks by 26 runs, to qualify for the semi-finals.

Batting first, the Cowboys posted a decent total of 156/8. Hassan Khan slammed an unbeaten 55 off 25 balls while Tajinder Singh smashed a quick-fire 46. Phani Simhadri grabbed four wickets for the Mavericks.

New York’s bowlers held the Mavericks at 130/9. Neil Broom (29) and skipper Jessy Singh (21*) made notable contributions. Hammad Azam and Milind Kumar picked up three wickets each with Hassan Khan claiming two.

The Chicago Patriots triumphed over the NJ Titans by six wickets in the 20th match. Andries Gous continued his dream run, scoring a 41-ball 86. Mukhtar Ahmed (38) and Ian Dev Singh (27) also made some crucial runs as the Titans made a total of 178/7.

Gayan Fernando and Rushil Ugarkar picked up two wickets apiece for Chicago. Their skipper Nitish Kumar got them off to a solid start with a fiery 17-ball 33. Joshua Tromp scored 53 runs off 34 balls while Jahmar Hamilton struck an unbeaten 40-ball 70 to then take them home in the end.

Match 21, played between the California Golden Eagles and Philies United, saw the Eagles register yet another win. Batting first, United racked up a huge total of 207/6. Calvin Savage (78) and Saad Ali (53) did the bulk of the scoring while Justin Dill (32* off 22) and Sunny Patel (17 off 13) finished the innings on a high note.

Mario Lobban, Abhimanyu Lamba, and Junaid Siddiqui all picked up two wickets each for California. The Eagles were in some trouble early on, being reduced to 29/2. Ryan Scott (67 off 33) and Saif Badar then turned things in their favor. Badar slammed an unbeaten 46-ball 87 while Raymon Reifer (27 off 17) played a crucial hand as California completed a stiff chase successfully.

Ahead of the semi-finals, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the US Premier League 2023.

US Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

USPL 2023 Most Runs List Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Andries Gous 5 5 1 289 120 72.25 142 203.52 1 1 18 26 2 Saif Badar 4 4 2 197 87 98.5 129 152.71 - 2 13 8 3 Gajanand Singh 4 4 - 195 104 48.75 130 150 1 - 12 14 4 Saad Ali 5 4 1 179 69 59.67 107 167.29 - 2 9 16 5 Jahmar Hamilton 5 5 1 172 70 43 106 162.26 - 2 13 9 6 Mukhtar Ahmed 5 5 - 164 54 32.8 113 145.13 - 1 7 14 7 Joshua Tromp 5 5 1 155 53 38.75 103 150.49 - 1 6 13 8 Nitish Kumar 5 5 - 117 53 23.4 81 144.44 - 1 5 12 9 Rajdeep Darbar 4 4 1 116 75 38.67 63 184.13 - 1 5 16 10 Neil Broom 5 3 - 101 45 33.67 84 120.24 - - 2 13

Andries Gous of the NJ Titans continues to remain atop the most run-getters list in the US Premier League 2023. He smashed 86 runs against Chicago and now has 289 runs from five innings. Saif Badar, with a brilliant unbeaten half-century against United, jumped four spots up to claim the second position. Badar has 197 runs from four innings.

Gajanand Singh, with 195 runs from four innings, dropped a place down to the third position, closely behind Badar. Saad Ali, despite a fifty against California, slipped a spot down to the fourth position with 179 runs from four innings.

Jahmar Hamilton moved two places up to the fifth position after his unbeaten 70 against the NJ Titans. Hamilton now has 172 runs from five outings. Following at the sixth position is Mukhtar Ahmed with 164 runs from five innings, who dropped a couple of places down.

Joshua Tromp climbed a spot up to the seventh place with 155 runs from five innings. Nitish Kumar moved back into the top ten, taking the eighth spot with 117 runs. Rajdeep Darbar further slipped four positions down to the ninth place with 116 runs from four innings.

Breaking into the top ten, Neil Broom claims the final slot with 101 runs from just three innings.

US Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

USPL 2023 Most Wickets List Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs WK BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Netravalkar"}" style="border-top: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(0, 0, 0); border-left: 1px solid rgb(204, 204, 204); border-right-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); overflow: hidden; padding: 2px 3px; font-weight: bold;">Saurabh Netravalkar 5 5 17.4 1 167 10 2/17 16.7 9.45 10.6 - - 2 Mario Lobban 4 4 16 - 106 8 4/23 13.25 6.63 12 1 - 3 Harmeet Singh-II 5 4 16 1 104 7 4/20 14.86 6.5 13.71 1 - 4 Ali Sheikh 5 5 15 - 127 7 2/14 18.14 8.47 12.86 - - 5 Rahkeem Cornwall 4 3 12 1 80 6 3/24 13.33 6.67 12 - - 6 Hammad Azam 4 4 9 - 65 6 3/25 10.83 7.22 9 - - 7 Zia Ul Haq Muhammad 5 5 16 - 122 6 2/10 20.33 7.63 16 - - 8 Justin Dill 5 4 14 - 148 6 4/45 24.67 10.57 14 1 - 9 Junaid Siddiqui 4 4 15 1 94 5 2/6 18.8 6.27 18 - - 10 Akhilesh Bodugum 4 4 12 - 78 5 2/26 15.6 6.5 14.4 - -

Saurabh Netravalkar continued to add to his wicket tally and retain his position at the top of the most wickets list. He now has 10 scalps from five innings. Mario Lobban moved a spot up to the second position with eight wickets. Harmeet Singh also climbed a position up to the third spot with seven wickets and an average of 14.86.

Ali Sheikh slipped two places down to the fourth position, also with seven scalps, but an average of 18.14. Rakheem Cornwall with six wickets and an economy of 6.67, retained his fifth position. Hammad Azam entered the top ten, taking the sixth position with six wickets. He is only behind Cornwall due to an inferior economy rate (7.22).

Zia Ul Haq Muhammad remains in the seventh position. With six wickets, he is behind Cornwall and Azam on economy rate (7.63). Justin Dill declined from sixth to eighth position, also with six wickets and an economy of 10.57.

Junaid Siddiqui claimed the penultimate slot with five wickets and an average of 6.27. Akhilesh Bodugum made it back into the top ten, taking the final position with five wickets with an economy of 6.50.