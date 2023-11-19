US Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Carolina Eagles vs California Golden Eagles, Match 18

New York Cowboys, NJ Titans, and California Golden Eagles claimed victories in matches 16,17 and 18 of the US Premier League 2023.

NJ Titans moved a position up to claim the top spot on the points table after they triumphed over Philies United. They now have seven points in five games.

California Golden Eagles, with a hard-fought win against the Carolina Eagles, jumped three spots up to the second position. They have six points with a Net Run Rate of 0.486. Following their defeat, United dropped two places down to the third position with six points from five games and an NRR of -0.136.

Carolina Eagles, after their loss today, dropped a place down to the fourth position with five points and an NRR of -0.417.

Maryland Mavericks with five points and an NRR of -1.841, slipped a position as well, declining to the fifth spot.

The New York Cowboys, with their first win of the tournament, finally saw some movement on the points table. They moved up a place to the sixth position with four points from five clashes.

As a result, the Chicago Patriots, who suffered a loss against New York, slipped a position down to the last spot with three points.

The 16th fixture of the US Premier League 2023 saw New York Cowboys clinch their maiden win of the tournament. They beat the Chicago Patriots by five wickets (D/L Method).

In a reduced contest, the Patriots posted a total of 87/5 in ten overs batting first. Joshua Tromp slammed an unbeaten 18-ball 42. Kulvinder Singh, Sanchit Sandhu, Hammad Azam, and Hassan Khan all picked up a wicket each for New York.

The Cowboys were in some trouble early on in the chase, struggling at 34/3. However, Jonathan Foo (28*) and Hammad Azam (15) took them over the line with five deliveries to spare in the end. Ali Sheikh bagged a couple of wickets for the Patriots.

The 17th game saw two top sides, NJ Titans and Philies United, locking horns. Batting first, the Titans registered an impressive total of 176/8. It was an all-round effort with the bat as Andries Gous (38), Mukhtar Ahmed (38), and Aaron Jones (47) were among the runs. Adil Bhatti was the pick of the bowlers for United with figures of 2/34.

The Titans’ bowlers were all over United, picking up wickets right from the start. United were down to 45/4 and failed to recover from a poor start. They were eventually cleaned up for just 123 runs as NJ Titans claimed a healthy 53-run win to boost their position on the points table.

Mohammad Mohsin accounted for three wickets while Zia Ul Haq Muhammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Harish Kakani all picked up two scalps apiece.

Match 18 was a low-scoring thriller played out between the Carolina Eagles and the California Golden Eagles.

Carolina Eagles, after winning the toss and deciding to bat, failed to put up a substantial score. They were skittled out for a mere 112 in 20 overs. Sion Hackett, with his unbeaten 37, was their only successful batter in an otherwise dismal performance. Abhimanyu Lamba and Junaid Siddique starred with the ball for California with two wickets each.

It was a tricky chase for the Golden Eagles, who found themselves at 49/6 after nine overs. However, a measured half-century from Saif Badar (50 off 43), supported by a crucial unbeaten 29 from Yasir Kaleem eventually saw them through with three wickets and four deliveries remaining.

Shiva Shankar (3), Dexter Sween (2), and skipper Gajanand Singh (2) picked up wickets for Carolina but fell short of runs to play with in the end. California also strengthened their position on the points table with this win.