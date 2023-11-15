US Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys, Match 6

US Premier League 2023 witnessed only one result out of three scheduled encounters on Day 2. In the fourth match of the season, the Chicago Patriots defeated the California Golden Eagles by 34 runs via DLS.

Unfortunately, the other two clashes, Phillies United vs Maryland Mavericks and Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys got abandoned due to rain.

Phillies United was propelled to the pole position of the US Premier League after their game against Golden Eagles was abandoned with three points. The NJ Titans slipped to the second rank with two points at an NRR of 3.4.

Carolina Eagles moved one position up to occupy the third rank with two points. Maryland Mavericks settled with two points without putting their feet on the field. Interestingly, both sides are carrying an NRR of zero.

Chicago Patriots and New York Cowboys propelled one position each to make it to the fifth and sixth positions. California Golden Eagles are carrying the wooden spoon without winning a game in the US Premier League 2023.

Patriots bag their first win of the season in US Premier League 2023

Shifting our focus to the fourth contest, the California Golden Eagles won the toss and forced the Chicago Patriots to bat first. Opener Nitish Kumar played a crucial role in the powerplay overs, scoring 31 runs off 27 balls, featuring four fours and one six.

In the middle-order, Joshua Tromp (39) was pivotal in putting the side in a competitive position. The best knock of the innings came from Jahmar Hamilton. He scored 58 runs off 35 balls, including three fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 165.71 to take his side to 164/9 in 20 overs.

Pacer Mario Lobban bagged four wickets for the Eagles with Raymon Reifer scalping three crucial wickets. Abhimanyu Lamba and Tej Patel picked up one wicket apiece.

In the second innings, no batter held firm as they collapsed to 63/5 in 11.4 overs before rain interrupted the play. In the end, match officials declared the Patriots winners by 34 runs via DLS. Left-arm spinner Ali Sheikh scalped two wickets for the Patriots.

Jahmar Hamilton was awarded the player of the match for his heroics with the bat in the first innings.