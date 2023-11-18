US Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans, Match 15

Philies United, Carolina Golden Eagles and the NJ Titans respectively registered wins in games 13, 14 and 15 of the US Premier League 2023.

With a seven-wicket win over the New York Cowboys, Philies United have moved up two places to regain their top position. They have six points in four games.

Meanwhile, NJ Titans beat Carolina Eagles by 44 runs to move up two places as well, to second. The Titans have five points with a healthy NRR of +2.440. The defeat for the Eagles has put them two places down in third. They also have five points but a poor NRR of -0.661.

Maryland Mavericks have slipped two places to fourth in the US Premier League after their six-wicket loss against the California Golden Eagles. The Mavericks also have five points, but their NRR of -1.841 keeps them below the Titans and the Eagles.

With their win over the Mavericks, the Golden Eagles have risen a spot up to the fifth. They have four points in their kitty. The Chicago Patriots have slipped a place down to sixth with three points.

The New York Cowboys suffered another defeat and continue to remain at the bottom of the US Premier League with just two points. Their search for their first win in the tournament continues.

The 13th game of the US Premier League 2023 saw Philies United bounce back with a seven-wicket win over New York Cowboys. Bowling first, they restricted New York to a modest total of 148-8. Stephen Wiig and captain Rakheem Cornwall picked up three wickets apiece.

Obus Piennar (40), and Hassan Khan (34) were the only major contributors with the bat for the Cowboys. It turned out to be a one-sided chase for United, who romped home in 15.5 overs.

Cornwall put up a brilliant all-round show, leading from the front with a 29-ball 66, striking at 227.6. Saad Ali (36*) and Aakarshit Gomel (30) added finish touches to the successful chase.

Match No. 14 was played between the Maryland Mavericks and the California Golden Eagles. Batting first, the Mavericks managed 130-8. Chaitanya Bishnoi ran through their batting, picking up four wickets. Mario Lobban chipped in with a couple of scalps as well.

It was a disappointing batting performance with Neil Broom (27) and Saiteja Mukkamalla (26), being the only significant scorers. The Eagles lost quick wickets at the top and were reduced to 40-3. However, the key partnership between Bishnoi (28) and Saif Badar (48*) took them home with a couple of overs to spare.

NJ Titans and Carolina Eagles played out Match No.15. Batting first, the Titans, led by a glorious unbeaten 61-ball 120 from Andries Gous, put up a mammoth 209-2. Mukhtar Ahmed (54) and Ian Dev Singh (27*) also made vital contributions.

Carolina floundered in their chase, finishing with 165-9. Captain Gajanand Singh was the lone warrior with a brilliant 56-ball 104. However, they kept losing wickets at the other end. Titans captain Harmeet Singh bagged four wickets while Nauman Anwar and Saurabh Netrawalkar picked up two apiece.