Three matches took place on the opening day of the US Premier League 2023. The season kicked off with a battle between Chicago Patriots and Phillies United, with the latter winning the game by six wickets after chasing down the target of 176 runs.

The second game between Maryland Mavericks and Carolina Eagles was abandoned due to rain. In the third game, NJ Titans defended their total of 72 runs and defeated New York Cowboys by 17 runs.

The Titans have jumped to first place with the win in their opening game. They have a net run rate of +3.400. Phillies United are in second position with a net run rate of +0.567. Maryland Mavericks and Carolina Eagles are in the next two places after their match was abandoned. They have one point apiece to their names.

California Golden Eagles are the only team yet to play a game this season. Chicago Patriots and New York Cowboys suffered defeats in their opening game and are in the last two places. Patriots have a net run rate of -0.567, while Cowboys have a Net Run Rate of -3.400.

NJ Titans win Thrilling 5-Over contest against New York Cowboys

Phillies United posted a total of 176 runs for the loss of four wickets in 19 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat. Nitish Kumar was the highest scorer with 53 runs off 35 deliveries. Shadley van Schalkwyk provided the finishing touch with a knock of 37 runs off 19 deliveries.

Justin Dill bowled four overs and took four wickets while giving away 45 runs. He was the pick of the bowlers for the United. Rahkeem Cornwall finished with three for 25, while Sunny Patel took one wicket.

United lost two early wickets, but Saad Ali ensured the team crossed the line easily. He scored 69 runs off 32 deliveries and helped United win by six wickets.

The second game between the Maryland Mavericks and Carolina Eagles was abandoned due to rain. Mavericks elected to bowl after winning the toss. Eagles made 97 runs in 9.2 overs before the match was interrupted due to rain.

In the third game between New York Cowboys and NJ Titans, the match was reduced to five overs. Cowboys won the toss and elected to bowl. Titans made 72 runs for the loss of two wickets. Mukhtar Ahmed and Andries Gous, the openers, had a partnership of 52 runs off just 19 deliveries. Hammad Azam took the lone wicket for the Cowboys.

Cowboys could make only 55 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of the five-over mark. Obus Pienaar was the highest scorer with 31 runs off 12 deliveries. The Titans won the game by 17 runs. Saurabh Netravalkar and Zia Ul Haq Muhammad took two wickets each for the Titans.