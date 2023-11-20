US Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Philies United vs California Golden Eagles, Match 21

The final three group stage games of the US Premier League 2023 witnessed the New York Cowboys, Chicago Patriots, and California Golden Eagles clinch wins.

California Golden Eagles, with yet another win, beating Philies United, moved up a position up to the top of the table. With eight points, they're the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

NJ Titans slipped a position down to finish second in the points table. Their defeat to the Chicago Patriots meant that they finished with seven points. Meanwhile, following their loss against California, Philies United remained in third position with six points.

The New York Cowboys claimed the final spot in the top four of the points table with a victory over the Maryland Mavericks. They jumped up two spots to fourth with six points, only behind United on NRR.

California Golden Eagles, NJ Titans, Philies United and New York Cowboys are the four teams in the semifinals.

Chicago Patriots, with a consolation victory over the Titans, moved two places up from the bottom to finish fifth. They have five points. The Mavericks, meanwhile, dropped a position down to sixth, also with five points.

Carolina Eagles slipped from fourth to last position in the US Premier League, failing to qualify. They also finished with five points but with an inferior NRR.

The 19th game of the US Premier League 2023 saw the New York Cowboys script their second straight win. Beating the Maryland Mavericks by 26 runs, they have turned around their campaign to make the semifinals.

Batting first, the Cowboys registered 156-8. Hassan Khan powered his way to an unbeaten half-century (55* off 25) while Tajinder Singh (46 off 27) also scored quick runs. Phani Simhadri was the pick of the bowlers for the Mavericks with four wickets.

New York then put up an all round effort with the ball to restrict the Mavericks to 130-9. The Mavericks kept losing wickets and failed to build long partnerships. Neil Broom (29) and captain Jessy Singh (21*) were the only significant scorers. Hammad Azam and Milind Kumar bagged three wickets apiece while Hassan Khan claimed two.

The Chicago Patriots, meanwhile, claimed a convincing six-wicket victory over the NJ Titans in the 20th game of the US Premier League. In-form Andries Gous smashed a 41-ball 86, with contributions from Mukhtar Ahmed (38) and Ian Dev Singh (27) as the Titans put up a competitive total of 178-7.

Gayan Fernando and Rushil Ugarkar accounted for two wickets apiece for the Patriot. Chicago captain Nitish Kumar, with a blazing 17-ball 33, set the tone for the chase up front.

Joshua Tromp and Jahmar Hamilton then joined forces to wrap up a clinical chase with seven deliveries to spare. Tromp scored 53 off 34, while Hamilton struck an unbeaten 40-ball 70.

Match 21 of the US Premier League, the final league stage game, saw the California Golden Eagles score back-to-back wins and top the points table.

Bowling first against Philies United, they conceded a huge total of 20-/6. Calvin Savage (78) and Saad Ali (53) laid the foundation while Justin Dill (32* off 22) and Sunny Patel (17 off 13) added the finishing touches.

Mario Lobban, Abhimanyu Lamba and Junaid Siddiqui picked up two wickets each for California. The Eagles had a shaky start in a massive chase, getting reduced to 29-2.

However, Ryan Scott (67 off 33) and Saif Badar got them back into the game. Badar slammed an unbeaten 46-ball 87, while Raymon Reifer (27 off 17) supported him well as the Eagles got over the line with three wickets and a solitary delivery to spare.