US Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Phillies United vs Carolina Eagles, Match 9

The ninth match of the US Premier League 2023 between Phillies United and Carolina Eagles was abandoned due to rain. A total of six games this season have been rained out so far.

Phillies United continue to remain in first place on the points tally with one win in three games. They have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.567, and two of their matches have been abandoned.

NJ Titans have won one match while their second game was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday. They are in second place with a Net Run Rate of +3.400.

Maryland Mavericks and Carolina Eagles are yet to play a match this season, and all of their three games have been abandoned so far. They are in the next two places.

Chicago Patriots have tasted all three results so far in their three games. They are in fifth position with a Net Run Rate of -0.567. California Golden Eagles have featured in two matches so far. They lost their first game, while the second game was abandoned on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles are in the second-last position.

New York Cowboys have also faced one loss and one no result so far in two games. They are in last place with a Net Run Rate of -3.400.

Uncertain weather casts shadow over USA Premier League matches

There are still 12 league matches left this season so far, and the teams will be hoping that there is no further rain interruptions. However, the weather report suggests that a couple of more matches will be abandoned in the coming days.

Only three games have produced a result so far this season. The tournament is really important for players in the USA as it will likely help them secure a place in the next season of Major League Cricket.

Also, some of the matches of the T20 World Cup next year are scheduled to be played in the USA. This tournament will help the players of the USA to have some practice before they head into this crucial tournament.