USA Cricket Men’s Under 15 National Championships 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The USA Cricket Men’s Under 15 National Championship is all set to get underway starting on September 1. The tournament will run from September 1 to 4, with participation of six teams. Meanwhile, the league comprises 12 matches which will be played over a span of four days. All matches will be played at Param Veers Sports Complex, in Rydal, Georgia.

The six teams will be separated into two groups of 3 where they will play 2 group matches, and 1 cross-group match over the first three days of competition. Group A will include South West Zone, Midwest Zone, and Mid-Atlantic Zone whereas Group B will feature West Zone, South Zone, and East Zone.

The teams will then be ranked from 1 through 3 in their groups on results from the first three days, with the top team in each group playing off in the National Championship Final on September 4th.

USA Cricket Men’s Under 15 National Championships 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: September 1 - Midwest Zone vs South West Zone, Param Veers Groud 4 - 7:30 PM

Match 2: September 1 - West Zone vs East Zone, Param Veers Groud 3 - 7:30 PM

Match 3: September 1 - Mid-Atlantic Zone vs South West Zone, Param Veers Groud 2 - 7:30 PM

Match 4: September 2 - East Zone vs Mid-Atlantic Zone, Param Veers Groud 4 - 7:30 PM

Match 5: September 2 - South West Zone vs Midwest Zone, Param Veers Groud 3 - 7:30 PM

Match 6: September 2 - West Zone vs South Zone, Param Veers Groud 2 - 7:30 PM

Match 7: September 3 - West Zone vs South West Zone, Param Veers Groud 4 - 7:30 PM

Match 8: September 3 - Midwest vs Mid-Atlantic Zone, Param Veers Groud 3 - 7:30 PM

Match 9: September 3 - South Zone vs East Zone, Param Veers Groud 2 - 7:30 PM

Match 10: September 4 - 1st ranked team (Group A) vs 1st ranked team (Group B), Param Veers Groud 4 - 7:30 PM

Match 11: September 4 - 2nd ranked team (Group A) vs 2nd ranked team (Group B), Param Veers Groud 3 - 7:30 PM

Match 12: September 4 - 3rd ranked team (Group A) vs 3rd ranked team (Group B), Param Veers Groud 2 - 7:30 PM

USA Cricket Men’s Under 15 National Championships 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details: Live-Streaming Details

The league will be live-streamed on USA Cricket's YouTube page. However, no live telecast of the league will be available on any TV channel in India.

USA Cricket Men’s Under 15 National Championships 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details: Full Squads

West Zone

Aditya Narayanan, Akhil Venkatesh, Aryan Nannaware, Anveet Patil, Bishal Das, Karan Anand, Mayur Patil, Naman Patil, Prayag Gaonkar, Rayaan Taj, Romir Swar, Saahill Sabnis, Sabrish Prasad, Supransh Kumar

Midwest Zone

Adnit Jhamb, Anooj Shah, Aryan Patel, Baladitya Kathula, Bhavesh Sivaraj, Jimit Patel, Nikhil Ganesh, Nikhil Kadava, Nikhil Mudaliar, Samir Sahdev, Shriyans Kolipaka, Shyamak Singhdeo, Sparsh Gautam, Srihan Challa

Mid-Atlantic Zone

Aaditva Agarwal, Aaryan Boddupally, Adit Kappa, Arsh Shah, Atharva Kaushal, Aum Patel, Deepak Gorantla, Kavin Govindaraju, Medhansh Gada, Medhansh Tyagi, Pooranjay Yadav, Rohit Vajjalla, Tanush Apte, Wesley Jackson

South West Zone

Aaron Connolly, Aditya Rishi Pogaru, Ashok Ghosh, Danyal Bhagnani, Dharshan Krishna Haribabu, Dhruv Shenoy, Pranay Balaji, Laksh Warty, Priyadarsan, Aravinthkumar, Shaurya Gaur, Shawn Jindal, Shayon Chakraborti, Shrish Ashok, Vyas Sriman

South Zone

Akash Balan, Manish Bhatia, Arjun Sharma, Ayush Pawar, Ekansh Rastogi, Hari Bhandari, Jahan Pathirana, Mokshesh Shaha, Pranav Gavali, Rishab lyer, Ritvik Appidi, Saharsh Swethan, Soham Agashe, Vivek Kanumuri

East Zone

Aariz Adam, Aarush Naik, Adi Jain, Anant Nadathur, Danvir Seegobin, Hemakesh Kissoon, Jeremy Samuels, Kalash J Singh, Manas Somashekar, Muhammad Eissa, Mujtaba Ahmed, Rashad Shah, Rohan Poodari, Sanjay Persaud