"USA are the dark horses of this T20 World Cup"- Fans laud America for historic Super Over win against Pakistan

USA shocked Pakistan with a Super Over win in today's (Thursday, June 6) T20 World Cup 2024 match. The American team restricted the Men in Green to 159/7 in the first innings after electing to bowl first.

In reply, captain Monank Patel's half-century put the USA in a commanding position. The Men in Green pulled things back in the slog overs and brought the equation down to 15 runs from six balls. Haris Rauf had the responsibility to bowl the last over.

Rauf executed his plans well and gave away just three runs off the first three balls. However, Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar then scored 11 off the next three to take the game into a Super Over. USA then beat Pakistan by five runs in the Super Over to complete a historic win.

A fan on X labeled the co-hosts as the dark horse of this mega event.

"USA ARE THE DARK HORSE OF THIS T20 WORLD CUP," the fan tweeted.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious video, describing how the neutral fans watched the game between USA and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

"Neutral fans enjoying USA win vs Pakistan. Take a bow @usacricket, and skipper Monank Patel, you've earned the respect of the cricket world," Jaffer tweeted.

A cricket-crazy fan pointed out how USA skipper Monank Patel made a bold prediction before the match, and his team proved it correct.

"USA Captain before the match: 'Once we have a good 30-40 minutes on the field against Pakistan, you never know. We can take the game away from them' Now, USA defeated Pakistan," the tweet read.

Pakistan suffer a defeat against an associate team for the first time in T20 World Cup history

Pakistan were the favorites to win this match, but the United States defeated them in a close encounter. After the Super Over, a statsman pointed out on X that this was the first time the Men in Green lost to an associate nation at the grand stage.

"This is 1st time ever, Pakistan Lost against Associate Team in T20 Worldcup!" the X user tweeted.

A disappointed Pakistan fan mentioned on X that this defeat would haunt her team for a long time.

"This defeat will haunt Pakistan for a long time," she tweeted.

While it was a disappointing day for Pakistan, it is the start of a new era in USA cricket's history. The co-hosts now have a huge chance of qualifying for the Super 8s.

