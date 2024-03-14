USA to host Canada and Bangladesh ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

The United States of America (USA) are set to host Canada and Bangladesh ahead of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The USA cricket team will host Canada for a five-match T20I series in April, followed by three T20Is against Bangladesh in May. Prairie View Cricket Complex (PVCC) in Houston, Texas will host these eight games.

The development comes as a boost for the 23rd ranked USA since Canada and Bangladesh are ranked 20th and ninth, respectively, in the latest ICC T20I team rankings.

It’s worth mentioning that the USA and Canada are placed in the same group (A) in the T20 World Cup alongside India, Pakistan, and Ireland. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are placed in group D alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and Nepal.

While the USA have already played against Canada in four T20Is (one won, two lost, one tied), they are yet to face Bangladesh in the shortest format.

Speaking on the development, CEO of Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that the tour will help the team prepare for the ICC event. In a statement, he said:

“The Bangladesh Team’s upcoming tour of the USA marks a historic occasion in the realm of cricket. This T20I series signifies a momentous opportunity for the cricketers of both nations to showcase their talent and passion for the sport."

“For the Bangladesh Team, this tour serves as an ideal platform to acclimatize to the conditions ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. We recognize the significance of this preparatory phase and are committed to making the most of this invaluable experience.”

Ingleton Liburd, General Manager of Cricket Canada, also expressed his excitement about the team playing in the USA before the 2024 T20 World Cup. He said:

“We are thrilled to have the upcoming T20I series with the USA as we start our preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, West Indies & USA. Cricket Canada and USA Cricket has had a long-standing relationship, therefore these matches help to solidify our relations as we look forward to playing more cricket across all levels.”

USA’s schedule for T20Is vs Canada and Bangladesh ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup

Vs Canada

April 7: 1st T20I

April 9: 2nd T20I

April 10: 3rd T20I

April 12: 4th T20I

April 13: 5th T20I

Vs Bangladesh

May 21: 1st T20I

May 23: 2nd T20I

May 25: 3rd T20I

