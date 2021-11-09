USA set to host Test-playing nation for the first time ever; announce home series against Ireland

USA Cricket have announced a historic home series against Ireland. The American team will host a Test-playing nation for the first time ever later this year.

Ireland recently played in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Despite having a strong squad, the Irish team failed to make it past Round 1. They started their campaign with a win against the Netherlands but lost to Sri Lanka and Namibia in their next two matches to crash out of the tournament.

Ireland impressed fans with their performances in the 2007, 2011 and 2015 Cricket World Cups. Earlier this year, they beat South Africa for the first time in an ODI match. In the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, Ireland are placed fourth with four wins in 15 matches. They have 50 points to their name from five series.

Ireland can earn a direct ticket to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 if they perform well in their remaining matches. They will look to regain their confidence after an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2021 by winning the ODI series against the American team later this year.

Here is the full schedule for Ireland's tour of the USA.

USA vs Ireland 2021 Schedule

1st T20I: December 22, Lauderhill

2nd T20I: December 23, Lauderhill

1st ODI: December 26, Lauderhill

2nd ODI: December 28, Lauderhill

3rd ODI: December 30, Lauderhill

Ireland will play against West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League after the USA tour

Ireland will play three ODIs against West Indies.

After playing five limited-overs matches against the USA, Ireland will head to the Caribbean to play an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against the West Indies.

Ireland are currently ten points ahead of West Indies in the standings but have played six more matches than the inaugural Cricket World Cup winners. It will be interesting to see how the Andy Balbirnie-led outfit performs on their upcoming tours.

