USA vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 6, 2024

On Thursday, June 6, the United States of America (USA) and Pakistan (PAK) will be going up in a Group A match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

United States of America defeated Canada in the World Cup opener by seven wickets. With the hosts playing at Dallas again, they are expected to stick with the same lineup.

Pakistan recently lost a four-match T20I series against England with a 2-0 margin. Additionally, despite Imad Wasim being injured, they boast a stronger and more experienced team on paper compared to the USA with the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your USA vs PAK Dream11 teams.

#3 Ali Khan (USA) - 7.0 credits

USA v Canada Previews - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Ali Khan is a Pakistani-American medium-pace bowler who bowls in the middle phase of the game and breaks partnerships. He has bagged 10 wickets in nine T20Is.

Ali bowled a costly spell in the previous game against Canada. However, he picked up a wicket with the ball, making him a decent choice as the differential pick in your USA vs PAK Dream11 teams.

#2 Abbas Afridi (PAK) - 6.5 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 2

Abbas Afridi made his T20I debut in January 2024. He has played nine T20Is so far and has taken 16 wickets, including 11 wickets in the last six games.

Abbas has bowled well in the middle as well as in the death overs alongside Haris Rauf. Thus, he is expected to continue his form in the upcoming USA vs PAK Dream11 match.

#1 Andries Gous (USA) - 7.0 credits

USA v Canada - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Andries Gous is an opening batter and power-hitter from the USA. He has smashed 226 runs in seven T20Is at an impressive average of 32.28.

Gous scored a fantastic half-century in the World Cup opener at his home venue. He will be keen to put up a similar show in the upcoming USA vs PAK Dream11 match.

