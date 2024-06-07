USA vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match scorecard

The USA vs Pakistan match on June 6 was one of the most thrilling games in T20 World Cup history. The American team brought its 'A' game to the table to upset former world champions Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

American team's skipper Monank Patel won the toss and elected to field first in the Group A match against Pakistan. The decision worked in his team's favor as the USA team restricted the Men in Green to 159/7 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Patel led his men from the front with a fantastic half-century at the top of the order. His half-century placed the USA in a commanding position. But Pakistan's bowlers brought their experience to the fore and the equation stood at 15 runs off six balls at the start of the 20th over.

Haris Rauf then gave away 14 runs off six balls to take the game into a Super Over. Aaron Jones and Harmeet Singh scored 18 in six balls for the hosts. Meanwhile, Saurabh Netravalkar conceded just 13 in his Super Over to seal a five-run win in the Super Over for USA. Here is the scorecard of the Super Over from the USA vs Pakistan match:

Who won the Man of the Match award in USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Monank Patel was adjudged the Man of the Match in the USA vs Pakistan match of T20 World Cup 2024. The American team's captain led his nation from the front by scoring a half-century from 34 deliveries before Mohammad Amir bagged his wicket.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Netravalkar bowled a fine spell of 2/18 in the T20 and 1/13 in the Super Over to win it for the USA. Spinner Nosthush Kenjige took a three-wicket haul in his debut T20 World Cup game to push Pakistan on the back foot. Overall, it was a complete team performance from the USA, which helped them win this contest.

