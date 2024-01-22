Usman Khawaja available for Australia's second Test against West Indies after clearing delayed concussion Test

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja suffered an injury scare when the hosts were on the cusp of victory against West Indies in the first Test of their ongoing series in Adelaide on Friday, January 19.

The southpaw got hit on his jaw from a short delivery by Shamar Joseph and after an initial on-field check from the team medic, Khawaja was advised to retire hurt. While he cleared the initial concussion test in the dressing room and the scans didn't show any signs of a fracture, the left-hander was set to be monitored for a possible delayed concussion.

However, Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed that Usman Khawaja will be available for selection in the second Test in Brisbane. Here's what the statement read:

"Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow."

Khawaja had already taken to social media to assure the fans that he was doing alright. Here's what he had captioned his Instagram post with:

"Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm fine, just wanted Marnus to have a hit! 👍🏾🤷🏾🤣"

Khawaja had a decent hit-out in the first Test, scoring 45(111) in the first innings and 9(20) in the second before being retired hurt. He will be delighted to have been declared fit to play on his home ground on Thursday, January 25.

Australia will back themselves to complete whitewash in Brisbane

Despite winning the Test series 3-0 against Pakistan, Australia showed signs of vulnerability to their line-up when put under pressure. The vulnerability was seen even against the West Indies when a sensational five-wicket haul from Shamar Joseph had the match nicely poised in Adelaide.

However, the visitors couldn't step up with the bat in either of the innings, mustering scores of just 188 & 120. With their potent pace attack going all guns blazing, Australia will back themselves to get the job done in Brisbane and take the series 2-0. West Indies will need more performances like Joseph's to stage a fightback.

