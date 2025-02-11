Usman Khawaja celebrates highest score of 232 with wife and kids after SL vs AUS 2025 Tests [In Picture]

Rachel Khawaja, wife of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, shared a heartwarming photo on social media on Tuesday, February 11, capturing her husband celebrating his career-best Test score with their family. The couple, who got engaged on December 14, 2016, and married on April 6, 2018, are parents to two daughters, Aisha Khawaja and Ayla Fozia Mishel.

The celebration was in honor of Khawaja’s remarkable achievement during the first match of Australia’s two-game Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle.

After choosing to bat first, Australia declared their first innings at 654/6, with Khawaja leading the way with a stellar 232 off 352 balls, including 16 boundaries and a six—his highest Test score to date. Steve Smith (141) and Josh Inglis (102) also contributed with centuries.

In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 165 runs, and Australia enforced the follow-on. The hosts struggled once again, being dismissed for 247 in their second innings, and Australia secured an emphatic victory by an innings and 242 runs.

To celebrate this milestone, Rachel Khawaja took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a heartwarming photo of her husband with their daughter and a cake featuring ‘232’ written on it. She captioned the Instagram story:

“A little celebration tonight for our guy.”

Australia also secured victory in the second match of the series, which wrapped up on February 9. Batting first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 257. In response, centuries from Steve Smith (131) and Alex Carey (156) powered Australia to 414 in their first innings. Sri Lanka again faltered in their second innings, posting just 231 and setting a modest target of 75 runs for Australia.

Khawaja remained unbeaten on 27, while Marnus Labuschagne finished on 26* as Australia comfortably chased down the target, winning by nine wickets and completing a dominant 2-0 series sweep.

Usman Khawaja has played in 80 Tests for Australia

Usman Khawaja has featured in 80 Tests for Australia, accumulating 5,930 runs at an average of 45.61, including 27 fifties and 16 centuries. The southpaw has also played in 40 ODIs, scoring 1,554 runs at an average of 42, with 12 fifties and two centuries to his name.

In addition, Khawaja has appeared in nine T20Is, scoring 241 runs, including one fifty.

