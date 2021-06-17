Usman Khawaja’s century guides Islamabad United to the highest-ever total in PSL history 

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja slammed a brilliant century against Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) in Abu Dhabi to help Islamabad United (IU) record the highest-ever total in Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) history.

Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on a 56-ball 105, slamming 13 fours and three sixes, as Islamabad United piled up 247 for two in their 20 overs. The previous record also belonged to the Islamabad side.

In the 2019 edition, a century from Cameron Delport propelled Islamabad United to 238 for three against Lahore Qalandars (LQ) at Karachi.

Highest totals in PSL

Islamabad United bettered their record.

The Islamabad openers Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro began the carnage at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The duo added a 98-run opening stand from 59 balls. Later, Asif Ali (43 off 14) added a 47-run stand with Usman Khawaja from just 18 balls. West Indies’ Brandon King gave the innings a perfect finish, smashing a 22-ball 46 not out.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was the most expensive bowler, going for 48 runs in his three overs. Even pacer Sameen Gul was plundered for 56 runs from his four overs.

Not thinking too far ahead as bowlers still got to bowl well: Usman Khawaja

Despite the massive total, Usman Khawaja isn’t looking too far ahead as he believes the bowlers will have to play their part to ensure a win.

“It was very hot in the first ten overs. I am never getting too far ahead (despite a massive total). Bowlers still got to bowl well. We should win if we bowl well,” said Usman Khawaja after Islamabad United’s innings.

The century marked Usman Khawaja’s third ton in T20 cricket.

Peshawar Zalmi lost a wicket in the first ball of the run chase. After the end of 10 overs, they were 93 for three with experienced campaigners Shoaib Malik and Rovman Powell still at the crease.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee