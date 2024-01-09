Usman Khawaja doesn't want to sacrifice "second-greatest ever Test batsman" Steve Smith to open for Australia in Tests

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja gave his opinion on the prospect of legendary batter Steve Smith becoming his new opening partner in Tests after David Warner retired from the format.

Khawja believes that Smith, as someone who has batted in the top four, will be able to deliver as an opener too. However, he reckons that the right-hander has given his best at No. 4 and that it may not be ideal to 'sacrifice' that position.

Here's what Usman Khawaja told cricket.com.au about Steve Smith:

"I say it's a specialist position in brackets, but anyone who can bat in the top four can open. I just wouldn't want to sacrifice someone who is in my opinion the second-greatest ever Test batsman off the position that he's been batting in for so long. The beauty of Smith is he's a beautiful No. 4 batsman. He can bat against pace. He's really good against spin."

Marnus Labuschange feels Steve Smith is ready to open

While Usman Khawaja disagreed with the idea of Steve Smith opening, Marnus Labuschagne had a different view on it. He shares a great camaraderie with Smith and feels the latter wants to face as many balls as possible by being out in the middle.

On this, here's what Labuschagne had told SEN Cricket:

"He (Smith) averages 58 at five, 61 at four and 67 at three, so it seems like the higher he goes the more he averages. I’ve got no doubt if that’s the way we went, he would do very well. He really wants it, he wants that motivation… waiting to bat is not his forte, he wants to get out there straight away.”

With several reports floating that Smith was keen to become a Test opener, it remains to be seen if they overlook those who have been piling runs in the Sheffield Shield.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App