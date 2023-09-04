Uttar Pradesh T20 2023: How did the IPL players fare on Day 5 of the league?

The fifth day of the Uttar Pradesh T20 2023 saw Lucknow Falcons and Gorakhpur Lions win their respective games to progress further in the points table.

After a disappointing start, the Gorakhpur Lions won their first game of the tournament as they thrashed the Meerut Mavericks by eight wickets in a one-sided game. They have now moved to fourth place in the table with two points.

Lucknow Falcons, on the other hand, registered a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Kanpur Superstars in a high-scoring encounter. Following this win, they have moved to second place in the table with four points.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 5 of the Uttar Pradesh T20 2023.

Rinku Singh (Meerut Mavericks)

Rinku Singh had a forgettable day with the bat against the Lions. Batting at number four, the left-handed batter threw away his wicket to Dhruv Pratap Singh after scoring only two runs off seven balls.

Ankit Rajpoot (Kanpur Superstars)

Ankit Rajpoot did not have a great day with the ball against the Falcons. The right-arm seamer failed to make an impact with the new ball as he conceded 48 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 12. However, he picked up the important wicket of Aanjaneya Suryavanshi.

Priyam Garg (Lucknow Falcons)

Priyam Garg was the leading run-scorer for his team against the Superstars. Batting at number three, the young Indian batter played an important knock of 54 runs off just 27 balls with the help of four boundaries and as many sixes at a strike rate of 200.

Yash Dayal (Lucknow Falcons)

Yash Dayal was the most economical bowler for his team. The 25-year-old seamer was consistent with his line and length throughout the game and finished with figures of 2/28 in his four overs, bowling at an impressive economy rate of seven.