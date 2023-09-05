Uttar Pradesh T20 2023: How did IPL players fare on Day 7 of the league?

Meerut Mavericks and Kashi Rudras registered comfortable wins in the seventh day of the Uttar Pradesh T20 2023 and made significant gains in the points table.

After two consecutive losses, Meerut Mavericks returned to winning ways with a dominating nine-wicket win over Noida Super Kings. They're fourth in the points table with four points, winning two of their four games.

Kashi Rudras, meanwhile, secured a convincing 31-run win over Gorakhpur Lions. Following the victory, they have moved to third place in the standings, winning two of their four games.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 7 of the Uttar Pradesh T20 2023.

Nitish Rana (Noida Super Kings)

Rana had a forgettable day with both bat and ball against the Mavericks. Batting at number three, the left-hander failed to open his account, getting out for a two-ball duck. He then conceded 27 runs in his spell of two overs at an economy rate of 13.5.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Noida Super Kings)

Kumar was the best bowler for the Super Kings. He made full use of the new ball, as the veteran Indian pacer gave away just 15 runs in his spell of four overs at an impressive economy rate of 3.8. His spell included a maiden over as well.

Rinku Singh (Meerut Mavericks)

Singh ended the game for his team with a blistering cameo. Batting at number three, the left-hander played a vital knock of 23 off just 12 with the help of two massive sixes to help his team get over the line with four overs to spare.

Karan Sharma (Kashi Rudras)

Sharma top-scored for his team. Opening the innings, the 24-year-old single-handedly destroyed the Lions attack with 63 off 39 at a strike rate of 161.5 to help his team post a competitive total.