"Valentine month mein dil tohda" - Indian Fans disappointed as Virat Kohli departs after a hasty 8-run knock against West Indies

Modified Feb 07, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Fans are disappointed as Virat Kohli departs after a hasty 8-run knock against West Indies
Modified Feb 07, 2022 12:44 AM IST
News

Indian cricket fans were left disappointed after former Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to play a substantial knock. He got out for a meager eight runs in the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After coming in to bat after the fall of the first wicket in the 14th over, Kohli looked to be in sublime touch during his brief stay at the crease. He also hit a couple of boundaries to assert his dominance from the get-go.

However, he perished doing the same when he took on the short ball and found a top edge which was pouched safely by the fine leg fielder. The Men in Blue were already in a commanding position by then, as the scoreboard read 93-2 in a chase of 177.

Kohli's hasty innings frustrated his ardent fans as they expected him to see off the chase with an enterprising knock. They took to Twitter to vent their disappointment at the batter's dismal knock in the first ODI of the series.

Here are some of the best reactions:

That was a poor shot, but that was just a trailer that aggressive batting is back. And get ready for more aggression. Get ready for vintage #ViratKholi . #INDvsWI twitter.com/cricketaakash/…
Virat has some other important work to do today #INDvsWI #INDvWI #ViratKholi @imVkohli
And just like that #ViratKholi is out #INDvsWIHis fans - https://t.co/uSPGrEgane
Seemed like he didn't want to bat today! #ViratKholi #INDvsWI
#INDvsWI#ViratKholi #RohitSharma #NayaCaptainRohit https://t.co/J7dCwE44TR
Virat Kohli Can't even scoring on Home Ground against West Indies #INDvsWI #ViratKholi https://t.co/AgQ0bIsd0i
#ViratKholi #INDvsWI Kohli got out intensionally as target is low and he wants to gove chance to others! Waise toh century nhi hone wali thi to thik hai!
This short innings of Kohli felt less like Kohli and more like Shahid Afridi. #ViratKholi #INDvsWI https://t.co/L9kLchovns
He just thrown away his wicket . irresponsible shot .😏😏 #ViratKholi #INDvsWI https://t.co/aBmwD7ZfZB
Ohh dil tod ke....... 💔💔💔💔😢😠😡#WIvsIND #ViratKholi Valentine month mein dil tohda💔💔

It was definitely very good to be back in Indian colors: Washington Sundar

Off-spinner Washington Sundar (3/30) expressed his happiness over returning to international action after an injury layoff. He was the pick of the bowlers for India in the first ODI along with fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49).

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Sundar reviewed his performance and said:

"It was definitely very good to be back in Indian colors. It was heartening to get the opportunity today after some time. Got a bit of turn and a bit of slowness to start with, which was a treat for me. Me and Yuzi enjoyed bowling today on the surface. Hopefully, we can get this quite easily.

He added:

"Most teams would prefer starting with seamers in the powerplay. But this is what I have been doing in domestic cricket as well. I have been bowling 7th, 8th overs, and so on in the powerplays. I am very comfortable doing this as well for the team."

Despite losing Rohit Sharma and Kohli after a good start, the Men in Blue bagged a comfortable six-wicket victory.

Edited by Aditya Singh
