  • "Varma ji, Sharma ji" - Commentator confused as cameraman shows Tilak Varma warming up ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

"Varma ji, Sharma ji" - Commentator confused as cameraman shows Tilak Varma warming up ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 26, 2025 21:17 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Tilak Varma in action - Source: Getty

Team India batter Tilak Varma left everyone in splits, including the commentator, as a cameraman showed Tilak warming up ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka. Tilak was shown alongside opener Shubman Gill.

He was seen warming up behind the boundary ropes from where the batters enter the pitch. Tilak Varma was shadow batting while Gill was beside him, ready to walk in. Moreover, he was also padded up, which appeared deceptive for a moment.

However, it was Abhishek Sharma who eventually walked to open the batting with Gill as usual. The commentator hilariously called out the cameraman for showing Tilak Varma warming up

Trending
"Varma ji dikh rahe hume yaha, Sharma ji nahi aaj Varma ji dikh rahe hai. Aree yeh dikhe na, yeh camera wala humari bhavnao se khel raha hai. Hum dhundh rahe hai Sharma ji ko, woh dikha rahe hai Varma ji (Varma Sir is seen today, not Sharma Sir, Varma Sir is seen today. Oh here is, this cameraman is playing with our feelings. We are looking for Sharma Sir and he is showing Varma Sir)," the commentator said.
Talking about the Indian openers, Abhishek Sharma got India off to a blazing start once again. The left-hander slammed his third consecutive fifty, making 61 runs off 31 balls.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill found the going difficult once again. He failed to make the most of the opportunity and was dismissed for four runs.

Opportunity for Tilak Varma to shine

Tilak Varma will look to make the most of the opportunity against Sri Lanka. He was sent to bat at number four after the Indian openers and skipper Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed.

So far in the tournament, he has not made a big score. He did not get an opportunity to bat in the first game against the UAE. In the next match against Pakistan, he made a run-a-ball 31 in a 128-run chase. Against Oman, he batted out of position at number seven and made 29 runs off 18 balls.

In the first Super 4 game against Pakistan, Tilak Varma returned to his number four slot and made an unbeaten 30 off 19 balls. However, he batted at number six against Bangladesh and was dismissed for five runs.

The left-hander will look to put up a big score against Sri Lanka before the final.

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
