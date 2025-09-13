“Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav can control the match” - Former batter names India’s key weapon for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that the eight overs shared by spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy could prove decisive in the Men in Blue’s Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kuldeep was named Player of the Match in India’s opening game against the UAE, which the team won by nine wickets while chasing 58. The left-arm wrist spinner returned impressive figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs, while Chakaravarthy finished with 1/4 in two overs.

On the eve of the match, Saturday, September 13, Aakash Chopra highlighted the areas where India could dominate the game. He said [via ESPNcricinfo]:

“From a bowling perspective, I see that India’s two spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav can control the match and also take wickets. Traditionally, Pakistan has not played well against leg-spin. Whether it is left-arm leg-spin or right-arm leg-spin, they struggle. Those eight overs could perhaps decide or define this match.”

“Both of them will be in focus, and in those eight overs of spin, Mohammad Harris scored runs in the last match, with a half-century to his name. They also have a big name in Fakhar Zaman. So if you can get them out in the middle, then I think the match could quickly swing in India’s favor,” he added.

India boasts an impressive T20I record against Pakistan, triumphing in 10 of 13 encounters.

A look at Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav’s T20I records

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made his India T20I debut in 2021 and has since featured in 19 matches. The 34-year-old has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 14.26 with a strike rate of 12.4, maintaining an economy rate of 6.87, and his best figures are 5/17.

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has played 41 T20Is, taking 73 wickets at an average of 13.39 and a strike rate of 11.9. The 30-year-old has an economy rate of 6.72, with his best figures also being 5/17.

