"I think Venkatesh Iyer should not have been dropped so soon" - Saba Karim 

Former India wicketkeeper batter Saba Karim believes Venkatesh Iyer should not have been dropped from the ODI squad. The all-rounder made his debut in the ODI series against South Africa, but failed to retain his place for the home series against West Indies.

Karim noted that a player like Iyer deserves to be given more opportunities before getting dropped from the squad. The 27-year-old scored 24 runs and bowled five overs in his first two games in the format.

The former selector also named his playing XI for the first ODI against the West Indies. He went with the only available opening pair, and three all-rounders along with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube, Karim said:

"I think Venkatesh Iyer should not have been dropped so soon. I had liked his approach in South Africa. He also bowled decently, should have given him more opportunities. My playing XI would be: Rohit, Kishan, Kohli, Pant, Yadav, Hooda, Thakur, Chahar, Siraj, Kuldeep and Chahal. Don't see Sundar featuring because there are not many left-handers in the team."

Ishan Kishan, a late addition to the squad, is the only viable option for India at the top of the order to partner Rohit Sharma. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are unlikely to be available for the series opener.

"We cannot keep relying on top-order batters to win us games in ODI cricket" - Saba Karim

India's middle-order woes were on full display during their recent tour of South Africa.

Karim stressed the importance of employing a new template for ODIs, and believes it's time for the middle-order batters to step up. Speaking about the balance of winning and trying to make progress, he said:

"Winning is important, you step into the ground to win. We cannot keep relying on top-order batters to win us games in ODI cricket; it is time that the middle order also contributes to wins. It is important to unearth these kind of players and give them chances."

"Rahul and Rohit's primary aim would be to win matches, but at the same time make progress towards the World Cup. India have already qualified for the World Cup, so the ranking does not matter."

India will play a three-match ODI series against the visiting West Indies. All game will take place in Ahmedabad behind closed doors. The first ODI is scheduled to be played on February 6, Sunday.

Edited by Bhargav