Venkatesh Prasad outlines the one key difference between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar 

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are widely regarded as the two greatest batsmen India has produced in the past three decades. The two batsmen are regularly compared, with discussions rife on who is the better cricketer out of the two.

Venkatesh Prasad became the latest to weigh in on the debate. The former fast bowler played alongside Sachin Tendulkar in his prime but had long retired by the time Virat Kohli came to the fore.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer Podcast, Venkatesh Prasad expounded on how there is a contrasting difference in the demeanours of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar on the playing field.

"They are both brilliant individuals, honestly speaking. On one side, Sachin was very soft, and of course, Virat comes out aggressive, but it’s not his nature. It’s just on the field because he wants to win and perform in every single game," Prasad said.

One of the calmest heads on the cricket field, Sachin Tendulkar was always the epitome of grace whenever he came out to play. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, started his career as a fiery cricketer but has toned down the aggression in recent years.

However, the occasional theatrics from Virat Kohli is never too far away, with the Indian skipper someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. Venkatesh Prasad continued to point out the one key difference between Tendulkar and Kohli.

"So did Sachin. He wanted to do well in every single game. You don’t really see many emotions from Sachin. We never saw any, whether he scored a hundred or got out for a duck, whatever. Even when he gets hit, we don’t see much emotion, whereas Virat is someone who likes to express himself,” Prasad explained.

Prasad shares a fascinating anecdote about Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar and Akram sparred several times during their careers

Venkatesh Prasad played alongside Sachin Tendulkar and under his captaincy during the 1990s and early 2000s. Sachin Tendulkar reserved some of his best cricket for Pakistan, and Venkatesh Prasad shared an insightful anecdote featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram.

"One incident I would like to narrate here. Sachin once got hit in Sharjah with the new ball and Wasim Akram was bowling. He gets hit on his helmet. It was a quick ball, probably bowled at 145ish. So, he didn’t expect it, and by the time he reacted, he got hit on his helmet. And he just walks towards the leg umpire and shakes his head. Nothing, he doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t even remove the helmet, just holds his visor and gets the helmet in place," Prasad narrated.

The fast bowler then revealed how Sachin Tendulkar had the last laugh in his battle with Wasim Akram, smacking him for a six on the very next ball of the over.

He comes back and takes the strike and the second ball, it’s a new ball and Sachin is opening. The second ball again, Wasim bowls a bouncer. Same typical pace, same length and it's coming at the height of his head. Perfectly targeted but Sachin hits it for a six. Again, no reaction from Sachin,” Prasad mentioned.

Reiterating the difference in personalities, Venkatesh Prasad speculated how Virat Kohli would have reacted if he had faced a similar situation.

"Probably Virat, if he had got the same thing, after scoring a six, he would pump his fist or stare stared at the bowler. They are two different people, two different characters and both are extremely important for the game to really flourish," Prasad concluded.

Virat Kohli will next be in action when India take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final in England on June 18.