"Verma ji ki beti ne kiya kamaal" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shafali Verma's knock in Delhi Capitals' WPL 2023 win against RCB

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shafali Verma and her partnership with Meg Lanning for taking the Delhi Capitals (DC) to a convincing win in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Shafali (84 off 45) and Lanning (72 off 43) strung together a 162-run opening-wicket partnership to help the Capitals post a mammoth of 223/2 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5. Their bowlers then restricted RCB to 163/8 to register an emphatic 60-run win.

While reviewing the game on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra was all praise for Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, saying:

"I said I am finding the Delhi Capitals team very good. They got invited to bat first and after that, Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma - they hit so much that you said it was amazing. Verma ji ki beti ne kiya kamaal."

The former Indian opener also lauded Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues for providing the finishing touches to the Delhi Capitals innings, elaborating:

"They (RCB) pulled it back a little, but Marizanne Kapp came and Jemimah Rodrigues was there with her, and overall the score went above 200. The bowling was absolutely destroyed. I also felt Smriti Mandhana's captaincy was slightly 50-50."

While Kapp smoked a 17-ball 39, Jemimah scored 22 runs off 15 deliveries in their unbroken 60-run third-wicket partnership. Smriti Mandhana's decision to give the final over of the powerplay to a seemingly partially fit Sophie Devine and the penultimate over to a part-time bowler in Heather Knight proved costly for RCB.

"She is the most popular girl in India" - Aakash Chopra lauds Tara Norris' spell for the Delhi Capitals

Tara Norris ran through the RCB batting lineup. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Chopra praised Tara Norris for registering the first five-wicket haul in the WPL, stating:

"After that Tara Norris. USA's Chuck Norris was earlier popular the world over, now it is Tara Norris. She is the most popular girl in India, no other American has been so popular because she picked up five wickets."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Delhi Capitals pulled off a masterstroke in acquiring her at the auction, explaining:

"She comes from an associate nation. So the Delhi Capitals played a masterstroke, that if you have an associate nation player, you can play five overseas players in the XI and she is the only associate nation player in the WPL."

Norris registered figures of 5/29 in her four overs. Alice Capsey (2/10) and Shikha Pandey (1/35) were the other wicket-takers for the Capitals.

