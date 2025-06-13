"Very disappointed not to get to Australia's total" - Proteas pacer laments conceding sizeable lead in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi lamented conceding a sizeable lead on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground. However, the right-arm seamer acknowledged that Australia bowled exceptionally well, for which they deserved credit.

South Africa began the day on 43/4 and had their noses front at lunch when they were at 121/5. But the remaining five wickets fell for only 17 more runs as the Aussies took a first-innings lead of 74 runs.

During Australia's second innings with the bat, Ngidi dismissed the dangerous Steve Smith and followed it up with the wickets of Beau Webster and Pat Cummins. However, Australia ended Day 2 at 144/8 with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon at the crease, swelling their lead to 218.

Speaking after the day's play, Ngidi stated South Africa's first job on Day 3 will be to knock off the remaining two Australian wickets as quickly as possible. The right-arm seamer told TMS (via BBC Sport):

"It's in the balance right now. Two wickets in hand. If we can knock those over and maybe chase 225, people are going to get their money's worth. I guess that's what a Test Championship final should bring. A lot of guys have put their hands up. It's been really exciting and tough cricket out there. We were very disappointed not to get to Australia's total. We were up against a world-class attack. Every mistake you make is a chance to them and I give credit where credit's due. They bowled well."

Although South Africa had Australia at 73/7 at one stage in the second innings, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc put up an outstanding partnership of 61 to regain control. The Baggy Greens still have a couple of wickets left in the shed heading into Day 3.

Lungi Ngidi went wicketless on Day 1 of WTC Final 2025

Lungi Ngidi appeals for Steve Smith's wicket in WTC final. (Credits: ICC X)

Ngidi went wicketless in eight overs for 45 runs on Day 1 of the WTC final 2025, failing to find his rhythm. However, he looked on song following the tea break on Day 2.

Kagiso Rabada's fifer had knocked off Pat Cummins and co. for 212 on Day 1. However, Aussie captain Cummins returned with a six-for to give his side a 74-run lead.

