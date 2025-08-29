"Very easy for him" - Delhi youngster chooses between Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni to score 18 runs off a Jasprit Bumrah over [Watch]

Delhi youngster Vaibhav Kandpal chose between three Indian legends, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, to score 18 runs off the final over against ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Vaibhav led the North Delhi Strikers in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025.

Ad

In an interview with 'Cricket Kesari' during the tournament, he was given the aforementioned scenario and chose veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni over Rohit and Virat.

The 25-year-old reckoned that it would be very easy for Dhoni and stated that India has not seen a finisher like him.

"I will choose MS because I do not think there has come a finisher like him in India. 18 runs is something very easy for him," he said.

Ad

Trending

Watch the clip from the interview here.

"MS sir is such that, be it any bowler, no matter how big a bowler, they would always fall short in front of him. He has always proven himself and has won games single-handedly, so I will choose Dhoni," he added.

Vaibhav Kandpal has scored 223 runs from eight innings in DPL 2025 so far. These runs have come at an average of 27.88 and a strike-rate of 143.87. The North Delhi Strikers have not had a great season. They failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished sixth after the league stage with three wins from 10 games.

Ad

MS Dhoni lauded by ex-CSK teammate for continuing to play IPL at 44

MS Dhoni is among the biggest names when it comes to international cricket and the IPL. He has been known for his ability to bat under pressure at the death and finish games for his side.

Dhoni, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has won them numerous games over the years. He has also led them to five IPL titles, making them among the most successful teams in the league.

Ad

His former CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from the IPL, lauded the wicketkeeper for his commitment even at the age of 44. Dhoni was retained under the 'uncapped player' category for ₹4 crore during the mega auction ahead of the 2025 season.

“I thought about playing the IPL next year. But three months of IPL started feeling a bit too long. It’s why I am amazed by someone like MS Dhoni. Though he plays only those three months of IPL, as you age, the bandwidth for those three months keeps reducing. It’s not easy with travel, playing the match and the recovery process. As you age, recovery reduces. And this travel-match-recovery cycle becomes an emotional rollercoaster," he said on his YouTube channel. (via Firstpost)

While there is no clarity yet, the 44-year-old is expected to turn up for CSK in IPL 2026. He has played 278 games in the league, scoring 5439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike-rate of 137.45 with 24 half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️