Who said what - top 4 expert reactions to R Ashwin's IPL retirement ft. Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took everyone by surprise as he announced his retirement from IPL ahead of the 2026 season. He had retired from international cricket midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.His IPL journey began with his hometown team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the 2009 season. He spent seven seasons with the franchise till 2015 before representing other teams like the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Rajasthan Royals (RR).It was a full circle for the off-spinner as he returned to CSK for the 2025 season after being roped in for ₹9.75 crore during the mega auction. He did not have a successful second stint, bagging seven wickets from nine outings.However, Ashwin enjoyed a successful IPL career overall. He played 221 games and picked up 187 wickets, and also won the trophy twice with CSK in 2010 and 2011.That said, here are the top four expert reactions to his retirement from the cash-rich league.#4 Priyank PanchalFormer Gujarat batter Priyank Panchal credited Ashwin for being the foremost experimenter in IPL when it came to bowling. He added that the veteran broke the notion of an off-spinner not being suitable for the T20 format.&quot;Our memory often cheats us into undermining someone’s capabilities. @ashwinravi99 bhai was the foremost experimenter in IPL bowling, redefining the rules when people said the format wasn’t suited for off spin bowling. A legend, and a ruthless winner, you’ll be missed #Ashwin,&quot; he wrote on X.The off-spinner retired as one of the most successful spinners in IPL history. He is ranked fifth on the list of highest wicket-takers in the league and fourth among only spinners with the most wickets, behind Yuzvendra Chahal, Sunil Narine, and Piyush Chawla.#3 Monty PanesarFormer England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar was all praise for Ashwin after he retired from the IPL. Panesar reckoned that the CSK star first established himself as a T20 bowler in the cash-rich league and then developed into an all-format bowler.“He first made his mark in the IPL as a T20 bowler, excelling especially in the powerplay, and gradually developed into a fantastic all-round cricketer and bowler across all formats,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV Sports.Panesar also called him a 'scientist of spin' and lauded him for bringing new variations into his bowling and outsmarting batters throughout his career. Ashwin bagged 537 wickets in Tests, 156 in ODIs, and 72 in T20Is for India. He became a key member of the side over the years across formats.#2 Aakash ChopraFormer India batter Aakash Chopra had an interesting take on Ashwin's IPL retirement. The off-spinner had stated that he would look at other leagues going forward. Reacting to the same, Chopra reflected that it could lead to other Indian players also featuring in various overseas leagues.&quot;Ravichandran Ashwin has said goodbye to the IPL as well, and he is now saying that he will go play the different leagues across the globe. He is charting a new course. His IPL career has been terrific, but all good stories come to an end, and his story ends here. Does it mean other Indian players can also go to play in other leagues? Wherever he puts his name, he is going to get picked, and he will do very well.&quot; he said on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra'. (0:01)Notably, Indian players can only play in overseas leagues once they retire from international, domestic, and IPL cricket. A few Indian cricketers have played in overseas T20 leagues in the past.It remains to be seen whether the former all-rounder would participate in other leagues as a player or in any other capacity.#1 Krishnamachari SrikkanthFormer Indian opener and 1983 World Cup-winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth questioned the CSK stars' IPL retirement. He reckoned that the all-rounder could have played for at least another two years before moving to other leagues.&quot;I am not sure why Ashwin retired. If I were in his place, I would have continued playing IPL for atleast another two years. Ofcourse for Ashwin, money, fame or name is not an issue. He has all of those in abundance. But, he could have played in the IPL for another two years and then gone on to play in the other leagues,&quot; he said on his YouTube channel. (18:12)Srikkanth hailed the off-spinner as one of the best IPL cricketers and reckoned that he made a name for himself through the league. The former batter credited the IPL and CSK as the platform through which Ashwin gained recognition.&quot;Ashwin has been one of the best IPL cricketers India has produced. His name to fame itself was through the IPL. Though he had done well in the domestic competitions and for India in Tests, but he was first recognised through the IPL and CSK, especially when he kept dismissng Chris Gayle for fun,&quot; he added.The veteran all-rounder picked up 13 wickets when CSK won their first title in 2010. When they defended the title in 2011, he bagged 20 scalps.