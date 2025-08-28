Full list of Indian men's cricketers to have featured in overseas T20 leagues ft. Dinesh Karthik

Only a handful of Indian men's cricketers have been a part of overseas T20 leagues so far. The BCCI does not allow its players to feature in foreign leagues unless they are retired from all forms of Indian cricket and the IPL.

Most recently, Ravichandran Ashwin, who had already stepped away from international cricket, announced his retirement from the IPL as well. Ashwin was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2025 season. He played nine matches and picked up seven wickets.

Overall, the off-spinner played 221 IPL matches and grabbed 187 wickets at an average of 30.22 and an economy-rate of 7.20. In a post on X, Ashwin expressed his desire to explore the game across various leagues. It could be a possible hint towards his participation in overseas franchise cricket.

That said, here is the complete list of men's cricketers from the country who have played in overseas T20 leagues.

#1 Munaf Patel

Former pacer and part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad, Munaf Patel, announced his retirement in 2018. He last played international cricket in 2011, but featured in IPL 2017 for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions.

Munaf was signed by the Kandy Falcons in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) for the 2020 season. He played four matches and bagged three wickets at an average of 32.33 and an economy-rate of 7.46.

#2 Yuvraj Singh

One of the greatest all-rounders India has ever produced, Yuvraj Singh, retired from international cricket and IPL in 2019. The legendary left-hander played a massive role in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs for the Men In Blue.

Yuvraj Singh featured in the Global T20 Canada in 2020 and played for the Toronto Nationals. In six matches, he made 153 runs with a half-century and bagged two wickets as well.

#3 Robin Uthappa

Former wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa, a part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup win, stepped away from international and domestic cricket, including the IPL, in 2022. He last featured for CSK in IPL 2022 before announcing his retirement. Uthappa won the IPL twice with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and once with CSK.

In 2023, he right-hander was signed by the Dubai Capitals for the International League T20 (ILT20). He played nine matches and made 218 runs with a half-century.

2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winner Yusuf Pathan also featured for Dubai Capitals in ILT20 2023 alongside Uthappa. Like the former wicketkeeper, Yusuf also won the IPL thrice, once with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2008 and twice with KKR (2012 and 2014).

He announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in 2021. While he was known for his aggressive batting and six-hitting skills, the all-rounder could not replicate similar performances in the ILT20. He made 60 runs from seven innings at a strike-rate of 111.11.

#5 Ambati Rayudu

Former batter Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket and the IPL in 2023. He won the IPL six times, three each with Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK.

Rayudu featured for the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the 2023 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He made 47 runs from three innings. The right-hander also played for the MI Emirates in ILT20 2023, making 101 runs from six innings.

Former opener and 2013 Champions Trophy winner Shikhar Dhawan retired from all forms of Indian cricket in 2024. Dhawan put up brilliant performances in ICC events and in the IPL as well.

Post retirement, the left-hander featured in the Nepal Premier League in 2024. He played four games for the Karnali Yaks and scored 136 runs at an average of 45.33 with a top score of an unbeaten 72.

#7 Dinesh Karthik

The most recent Indian men's cricketer to have played in an overseas T20 league was former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. Kathik retired from all forms of Indian cricket after IPL 2024, where he scored 326 runs from 13 innings at a strike-rate of 187.35 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

His heroics earned him a contract in South Africa's SA20 league for the 2024/25 edition soon after his retirement. The right-hander played for the Paarl Royals and scored 130 runs from eight innings with a half-century.

