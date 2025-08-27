5 legendary bowlers who finished with fewer IPL wickets than R Ashwin ft. Dale Steyn

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the 2026 season. The veteran off-spinner played for his home franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in IPL 2025. He was roped back in for ₹9.75 crore during the 2025 mega auction, returning to CSK after nine years.

Ashwin began his journey in the league in 2009, playing for Chennai. He represented the franchise till 2015 in his first stint before returning in 2025. The off-spinner also played for various teams like the Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

He enjoyed most success with CSK, bagging 97 wickets from 106 games at an average of 25.39. Ashwin also won the IPL twice with the franchise in 2010 and 2011. Overall, he played 221 matches and picked up 187 wickets at an average of 30.22 with best figures of 4/34. He announced his retirement via a post on his official X handle.

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 Special day and hence a special beginning. ​ They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓. ​ Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me🙏 #cricketforlife

On that note, here are five legendary bowlers who finished with fewer wickets than Ashwin in the IPL.

#5 Dale Steyn

Mumbai Indians vs Deccan Chargers - IPL 2012 - Source: Getty

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is among the few big names who ended with fewer than 100 wickets in the IPL. The legendary speedster began his journey in the league with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2008 and played for teams such as the now-defunct Deccan Chargers and Gujarat Lions, and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Steyn bagged 97 wickets from 95 matches at an average of 25.85 and an economy rate of 6.91 with best figures of 3/8. He last featured in the league in the 2020 edition, where he played three games for RCB.

#4 Zaheer Khan

Daikin Celebrates The Three Years Of Togetherness With IPL Team Delhi Daredevils - Source: Getty

Ashwin's 2011 World Cup-winning teammate and legendary Indian pacer Zaheer Khan also began his IPL journey with RCB in 2008. He moved to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2009 but returned to RCB in 2011. After three seasons, he went back to MI for a year in 2014 before moving to the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2015.

Zaheer played three seasons for Delhi from 2015 to 2017 before ending his IPL career. The left-arm pacer played 100 matches and bagged 102 wickets at an average of 27.27 and an economy-rate of 7.58 with best figures of 4/17.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL 2012 - Source: Getty

One more of Ashwin's teammates from the 2011 World Cup, Harbhajan Singh, also features on this list. The veteran off-spinner made his IPL debut with MI in 2008. He represented the franchise for 10 seasons till 2017 and won three titles with them. Harbhajan moved to CSK in 2018 and won his fourth IPL title.

He last played in the league in 2021, turning out for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Harbhajan had a successful career, bagging 150 wickets from 163 matches at an average of 26.86 and an economy-rate of 7.07 with best figures of 5/18.

#2 Lasith Malinga

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai - Source: Getty

Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is among the top 10 wicket-takers in the IPL. The right-arm quick made his debut in 2009 with MI and played for the same franchise throughout his time in the league. Malinga won the title four times in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019, playing a key role in each of the triumphs.

He featured in 122 matches and grabbed 170 wickets at an average of 19.79 and an economy-rate of 7.14 with best figures of 5/13. Malinga served as MI's bowling coach in IPL 2025 alongside Paras Mhambrey.

#1 Dwayne Bravo

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi - Source: Getty

Veteran all-rounder and pacer Dwayne Bravo, Ashwin's former CSK teammate, ended with just four wickets fewer than the off-spinner. The former West Indies international began his IPL journey with MI in 2008.

After three seasons, he played for CSK from 2011 to 2015. Bravo then played for the Gujarat Lions in 2016 before returning to CSK in 2018 and representing them till his last IPL season in 2022. He bagged 183 wickets from 161 games at an average of 23.82 and best figures of 4/22.

