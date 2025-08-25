"There was fun there too" - Harbhajan Singh chooses between MI and CSK post IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh picked his favorite IPL team between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post IPL 2025. He represented both franchises in the league.

Harbhajan Singh made his IPL debut with MI during the inaugural season in 2008. He expressed that he enjoyed playing for both teams. The former spinner reflected that there was no pressure when he played for Chennai. While he was with Mumbai, he felt that the pressure was higher. However, enjoyed playing for them as well. He picked the Mumbai Indians over Chennai ultimately.

"The fun of playing was without pressure at CSK. I enjoyed a lot. It was just two years, it was fun. CSK is a team that does not take pressure. It is very peaceful, irrespective of whether you win or lose. Mumbai Indians was very professional. They look at each game as very important, and the pressure was higher. But there was fun there too," he said on Padamjeet Sehrawat's YouTube channel. (20:33)

"The fans that cheer for you at the stadium, I miss that. But I am happy that I played with two champion teams. But if I had to choose one, I would choose Mumbai Indians," he added.

Harbhajan Singh last played in the IPL in 2021. Apart from MI and CSK, he also represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his last IPL season. However, he played only three games for them that year.

Harbhajan Singh's IPL record with MI and CSK

Harbhajan Singh was a part of MI for the longest period in his IPL career. He played ten seasons for them from 2008 to 2017. The off-spinner was an integral member of the team and played a key role in their multiple title wins.

He won the IPL thrice with MI in 2013, 2015, and 2017. A massive chunk of his success in the league came with Mumbai. He bagged 127 wickets for them from 136 matches at an average of 26.87 and best figures of 5/18. His best IPL season, where he picked up 24 wickets, also came with MI in 2013.

For CSK, Harbhajan Singh played two seasons in 2018 and 2019. He won the title for the fourth time with them in 2018. In two seasons and 24 games for CSK, Harbhajan picked up 23 wickets, with 16 of those coming in 2019.

Overall, he played 163 matches in the league and ended among the most successful spinners with 150 scalps.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More