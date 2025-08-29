"We will not get the desired result" - Former all-rounder's stunning claim on Jasprit Bumrah's workload ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan presented an interesting take on ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. Bumrah was a part of the England series and has been named in the squad for the upcoming multination tournament as well.

In an exclusive interview with Revsportz, Irfan clarified that he never questioned Jasprit Bumrah's attitude. As the pacer played only three out of the five Tests in England, there has been constant chatter around his workload management and 'picking and choosing' which games to play or not play in.

While the former all-rounder acknowledged the fact that workload management is important for someone like Bumrah, he reckoned that it should not happen during an ongoing match. He reflected that it could hurt the team's chances of getting the desired result.

"Lot of people think I question his attitude. Not at all. Why would I question someone who gives Test cricket priority, specially after the back injury where lot of other guys have not done that. I will never do that. No one is so stupid right. I am saying once you are there on the field, you just go all-out. I can guarantee you that if the management keeps happening like this (bowling five-six overs), we will not get the desired result for a longer period of time," he said. (11:31)

Jasprit Bumrah bowled shorter spells in the Lord's Test and did not push for extra overs even though Joe Root was at the other end, which eventually cost India as they lost by 22 runs.

"We will manage his workload but even at an important time like the Lord's Test, if we look to manage workload, how will the result come? You can push it at the time when it is needed. The recovery and management can happen after the game. If you are playing just three games and in that also you bowl just few overs in a spell, it gets difficult for the team," he added.

The series was leveled 2-2 as India beat England by six runs at The Oval. Jasprit Bumrah bagged 14 wickets from three Tests at an average of 26 with two five-fers.

Workload management with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah should not be followed in the game, feels Irfan Pathan

In the same conversation, Irfan Pathan called Jasprit Bumrah unique and a treasure. He felt that Bumrah had the best skills ever compared to any other Indian bowler.

The former all-rounder recalled having watched Jasprit Bumrah at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and his progression when he returned from injury. While he explained the process, he added that the same should not be followed during a game, referring to the Lord's Test.

"I was doing a coaching course at the NCA for two weeks when he was coming back from the back injury. I could see his progression was very clear. He would bowl five overs, take a break one day, and then he would come and bowl six overs. He is very clear and the team is very clear in terms of what to do for the recovery and how much to bowl when to bowl before the game time. The process is in place. But what I am saying is that process cannot be followed in the game," he reflected. (8:34)

Irfan also spoke about Mohammed Siraj's mindset and how everyone should prioritize the team like he did. Siraj played all five Tests in England, shouldering the responsibility in Bumrah's absence during two games.

"Once you go on the field, you have to think the way Siraj is thinking. I am not saying no one else does not think that way, but some have different criteria in terms of mindset, for whatever reason. Maybe because of past injury or the body works differently. But what happens to the team? It doesn't work or give you the proper result. That is why, when you are there and playing for the country, you cannot think too much about workload management."

He added that while there is a lot of cricket being played, there are enough gaps as well. Moreover, he reckoned that there are some series that players can afford to miss during the year. However, he felt that in a big series, such as the England tour, players must give their everything and put in complete effort.

