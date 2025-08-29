Not Virat Kohli, but Suyash Sharma dubs another RCB legend as the GOAT in rapid fire round during DPL 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wrist-spinner Suyash Sharma made an interesting choice by dubbing another RCB legend as the GOAT over Virat Kohli during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. He is playing his trade for the Outer Delhi Warriors.In a rapid fire on the sidelines of the tournament, Suyash Sharma picked former RCB opener and legend Chris Gayle as the GOAT. Gayle came in as a replacement for Dirk Nannes midway through IPL 2011. The left-hander made his mark right away and slammed an unbeaten hundred on his RCB debut.Gayle became an integral part of their batting line-up over the years. He put up several memorable performances, including the 175 not out against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) in 2013. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChris Gayle played 85 games for RCB from 2011 to 2017. He scored 3163 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 152.73 with five hundreds. Gayle also won the 'Orange Cap' twice during his stint with the franchise.However, he was unfortunate not to have won the IPL with them. While Gayle was in the team, they played the final twice in 2011 and 2016, but lost on both occasions.While Suyash Sharma did not name Virat Kohli as the GOAT, he picked the star batter as the run machine.Suyash Sharma's vital contribution to RCB's maiden IPL title winRCB won their maiden IPL title in the recently concluded 2025 season. They beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in the final. Suyash Sharma was not only a part of the winning side but also played a key role in their successful campaign.The 22-year-old was roped in by RCB for ₹2.60 crore during the mega auction. While he bagged eight wickets from 14 games at an economy-rate of 8.84, he often contained batters and bowled tight spells under pressure.Although he did not grab as many wickets, Suyash Sharma made vital contributions in the spin department alongside Krunal Pandya. He delivered his best performance in the first qualifier against PBKS. Batting first, Punjab were bowled out for a paltry total of 101.Suyash returned figures of 3/17 and set the game up. He dismissed Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, and Musheer Khan. RCB chased the total down easily in just ten overs and won with eight wickets remaining. He was named 'Player of the Match' as well.