"Very pathetic decision-making" - Salman Butt unhappy with umpiring standards in 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan Salman Butt believes that there is a lot to be desired when it comes to the umpiring standards in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Butt pointed out how there have already been quite a few questionable calls in the showpiece event. The former Pakistan opener suggested that this shouldn't be the case in a tournament of such grand stature.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt remarked (19:38):

"The umpiring hasn't been up to the mark in the World Cup—very pathetic decision-making. The likes of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got marginal decisions. During the India-Pakistan game, Mohammad Rizwan was given out; luckily, he took a review, and the decision was overturned. Then, Babar Azam could have been given out in that match, but he survived. There are no world-class umpiring standards."

It is worth mentioning that Australia's David Warner looked visibly upset after being given out during the team's 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Monday. He was given out LBW by the on-field umpire.

Warner opted for a review, and it seemed as if the ball was missing the leg stump from the naked eye. However, the ball-tracking showed that it was umpire's call and the southpaw had to take the long walk back.

Furthermore, seasoned official Marais Erasmus also came under the scanner for his questionable decisions during the India-Pakistan match.

"Totally uncalled for and unprofessional" - Salman Butt on Mickey Arthur's outburst after Pakistan's 7-wicket loss to India

Pakistan suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket loss to India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. They were bundled out for just 191 in the first innings, which was easily chased down by the Men in Blue.

Following the defeat, Pakistan's team director Mickey Arthur expressed his displeasure over the Men in Green not getting enough support at the venue. In a post-match press conference, he suggested that it didn't look like an ICC event match.

Salman Butt, however, opined that Arthur should avoid making such statements and should instead motivate Babar Azam and company. He added (6:49):

"That was totally uncalled for and unprofessional. It was something that was beyond his control and something he should be the last person to be worried about. His job is to motivate players, irrespective of the circumstances. It won't have a good effect on the team if he makes such statements."

With two wins from three games, Pakistan are currently placed fourth in the 2023 World Cup points table.