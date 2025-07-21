“Very very very poor football team” - Former cricketer takes brutal dig at Kuldeep Yadav’s post ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Rishab Vm
Published Jul 21, 2025 12:50 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav during a training session head of the fourth Test - Source: Getty

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen made a harsh comment on Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav's post. India are in England for a five-match Test series. The fourth Test begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Having arrived in Manchester, the visitors met the football club Manchester United at Old Trafford in a cross-sports project. They exchanged jerseys with the players and spent quality time. Some cricketers played football and vice versa during the fun meet.

Kuldeep Yadav met Ruben Amorim and posted pictures of his interaction with him on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Ruben is the current head coach of Manchester United.

"Sharing football knowledge with the man who’s redefining the game🙌🏻#RubenAmorim," he captioned the post.
Kevin Pietersen took a brutal dig at Kuldeep Yadav's post, also taking a dig at Manchester United by calling them a 'poor football team'. Notably, United finished 15th in the recent English Premier League season, just three positions away from relegation.

"very very very poor football team," the former cricketer commented on the post.
The Indian wrist-spinner subtly hit back at Pietersen with a reply to his comment.

"Very very good human being just like you 😍," he replied.
India are currently 1-2 down in the series. They lost the first and the third Tests. The visitors will be eager to bounce back in Manchester and draw level.

Will Kuldeep Yadav play the fourth Test in Manchester?

Kuldeep Yadav is on the bench in this series. He has not featured in a single Test so far. The team has opted for two spinners cum all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Looking to maintain depth in batting, Kuldeep, being a pure spinner, has not been given an opportunity yet.

India are in a must-win position in the Manchester Test to keep the series alive. Several experts and former cricketers have spoken in favor of including Kuldeep Yadav for the fourth game. Old Trafford may also support spin, making him an effective choice.

India will have to be brave with their selection and play another specialist bowler. The wrist-spinner, with his ability to pick wickets, is an attacking option. He has played 13 Tests and has 56 wickets at an average of 22.16.

It remains to be seen whether the think tank prefers batting depth or chooses to strengthen the bowling attack.

Edited by Rishab Vm
