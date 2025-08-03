"Very similar to the one Harmison bowled" - Former India coach's huge statement on Mohammed Siraj after Day 3 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Aug 03, 2025 14:49 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj (left) celebrates the dismissal of Zak Crawley on Day 3 of The Oval Test (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar compared Mohammed Siraj's delivery to clean up Zak Crawley at The Oval with Steve Harmison's iconic dismissal of Michael Clarke in the 2005 Ashes. Both the wickets came in the last over of the day's play.

Chasing a challenging target of 374, England openers added 50 for in decent time yet again at The Oval on Day 3 on Saturday, August 2. However, with what turned out to be the last ball of the day's play, Siraj castled Crawley (14) with a superb wobble seam yorker. The dismissal had shades of Harmison cleaning up Clarke with an excellent slower ball to end Day 3 of a spectacular Test at Edgbaston.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Bangar compared the two dismissals. While praising Siraj's brilliance with the ball, he commented:

"England are always in a happier position when the openers are doing some fantastic stuff. It takes Siraj’s mammoth effort and his imagination again. That is a ball that is very similar to the one Harmison bowled - that back of the hand slower ball. He uses the yorker more often against the left-handers, but here he used it against a right-hander, so early in his spell. Once again, you have to doff your hat to Siraj."
At stumps on Day 3 at The Oval, Ben Duckett was batting on 34 off 48 balls. England needed a further 324 runs to win the Test and clinch the series 3-1.

"I think this match is going to Day 5" - Sanjay Bangar's big prediction on ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Despite the fact that The Oval Test has moved at a quick pace, Bangar reckons that the final match of the India-England series will head to Day 5. He pointed out that both teams have fought tooth and nail and hence there is a possibility that the last Test of the grueling series also goes into Day 5. Bangar said:

"I want to make it more interesting because this series has been going that way. You saw that when India had 192 to get, they were four down and somehow couldn’t cross the line. When India were two down without scoring and five sessions to play, India managed to play out those five sessions quite well. I think this Test match is going to Day 5.
"Seven wickets falling and 50 to get [on Day 5]. [Chris] Woakes could walk out to bat as well as the 11th batter," he added

While England are 2-1 up in the five-match Test series, all the five matches have gone into Day 5 in what has been a brilliant display of cricket from both teams.

