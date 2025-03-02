Video of water seeping through the interiors of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium goes viral during 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Amid the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, a video surfaced on social media showing water leaking from the ceiling in the interiors of the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The venue hosted three group matches of the ICC event and is slated to host one of the two semifinals.

Ad

The stadium was renovated ahead of the multi-nation tournament. The renovation work went on for 117 days. The renovation of the three major stadiums in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi reportedly cost the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) 18 billion Pakistani rupees.

Even though the board upgraded their facilities, the video of water leaking in the washrooms of the Gaddafi Stadium has left many fans disappointed. You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It is worth mentioning that the PCB faced scrutiny because of the poor drainage system at the Gaddafi Stadium. During the second innings of the group match between Afghanistan and Australia, water puddles formed in the outfield after a spell of rain.

The groundsmen resorted to using mops to clear the water but to no avail. The match was ultimately called off due to a wet outfield.

"This is a bad advertisement for Pakistan"- Madan Lal on poor drainage system at Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan are hosting their first major ICC event since the 1996 World Cup. Former India cricketer Madan Lal believes that the drainage fiasco at the Gaddafi Stadium during the 2025 Champions Trophy was a bad advertisement for the country.

Ad

He opined that the drainage system should have been the top priority during the renovation of the stadium. Speaking to ANI, Lal said:

"This is a bad advertisement for Pakistan. Renovating a stadium is fine, but the drainage system and super sopper should be the number one priority. It isn't good for Pakistan. I saw yesterday's match and their method of getting the water out. There was a lot of criticism."

Hosts and defending champions Pakistan endured a dismal 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. They suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit following losses to New Zealand and India. Rain washed out their final group fixture with Bangladesh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback