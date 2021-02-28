Mohammed Shami congratulates his brother after his Vijay Hazare Trophy debut

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Kaif received his maiden List-A cap for Bengal on Saturday (February 27). Kaif made his debut in Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team at the Videocon Academy Ground in Kolkata.

The 24-year-old is a right-arm medium-fast bowler just like his elder brother. Congratulating Kaif on his Vijay Hazare Trophy debut, Mohammed Shami uploaded the following post on Instagram.

Mohammed Kaif played his first List-A match in challenging conditions for the bowlers. Batting first, Bengal posted a 368-run score, riding on fifties from Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, and captain Anustup Majumdar.

In reply, the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team managed 286 runs in 45.3 overs before losing all their wickets. Arnab Nandi was the pick of the bowlers for Bengal with 4/46 in 10 overs. Kaif returned with figures of 0/60 in his eight overs.

Mohammed Shami suffered an injury against Australia

Mohammed Shami is yet to play a game in 2021

Mohammed Shami fractured his forearm during the pink-ball Test match against Australia and has been out of action since. A short delivery from Pat Cummins hit Shami brutally on his arm, forcing him to retire hurt when Team India was down to 36/9.

Some reports claimed he would return to the Indian Test squad for the third and the fourth Tests against England. However, the selectors have allowed Shami more rest. Shami is not a part of the T20I squad for the England series either, so it looks like he will likely make his return in the ODI series.

