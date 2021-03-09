Prithvi Shaw breaks MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s record with unbeaten 185

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw, on Tuesday, went past India legends Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to register the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a List A chase.

Prithvi Shaw achieved the fabulous feat by smashing an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final on Tuesday. The 21-year-old’s knock came in Mumbai’s successful chase of 285.

Prithvi Shaw's 185* in just 123 balls is now the highest individual score by an Indian in List A matches chase. Shaw today surpassed MS Dhoni's 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 and Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan in 2012. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2021

Dhoni had blasted an unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005. He slammed 15 fours and ten sixes in his 145-ball knock as India chased down 299 with ease.

Current Indian skipper Kohli also scored 183, doing so off 148 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in Dhaka in 2012. Kohli smashed 22 fours and a six in his innings. India were chasing a challenging 330 for victory, but thanks to Kohli’s brilliance, they got home with 13 balls to spare.

Prithvi Shaw leads from the front in chase of 285

Prithvi Shaw looked in complete command as Mumbai set out to chase 285 against Saurashtra. He and his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal featured in a mammoth 238-run stand for the first wicket to make a mockery of the chase.

The partnership ended when Jaiswal was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat for a sedate 75 off 104 balls; Jaiswal hit ten fours and a six in his innings.

Prithvi Shaw, meanwhile, remained not out till the end; he whacked 21 fours and seven sixes in his 123-ball blinder. Aditya Tare registered an unbeaten 20 off 24 as Mumbai romped home by nine wickets and 49 balls to spare.

Earlier, batting first, Saurashtra were guided by an unbeaten 71-ball 90 from Samarth Vyas and half-centuries from Chirag Jani (53 not out) and Vishvaraj Jadeja (53).

In the wake of Prithvi Shaw’s brutal assault, though, the efforts of the Saurashtra batsmen proved futile, though.

Earlier in the tournament, Prithvi Shaw had hammered an unbeaten 227 off 152 balls against Puducherry; the knock featured 31 fours and five sixes.

That too was a record-breaking innings, as Prithvi Shaw surpassed Virender Sehwag's record for the highest score by an Indian player while leading a team in 50-over List A cricket. Sehwag had scored 219 runs in an ODI against West Indies in 2011.

He also broke former South African batsman Graeme Pollock (222)'s record for the highest score by a captain in List A cricket.

Third century for Prithvi Shaw in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 & on all three occasions he has stayed unbeaten: 105*(89) v Delhi (chasing 212), 227*(152) v Puducherry (Mumbai scored 457) & 185*(123) v Saurashtra (chasing 285) — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 9, 2021

Moreover, Prithvi Shaw’s 227 is now the highest individual score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The previous record was held by Sanju Samson (212).