Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 1

Day 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 witnessed a total of 18 games with 36 teams facing off. Let's delve into the details of how all teams fared on the opening day of the competition.

Mumbai dominate Group A standings of Vijay Hazare 2023

Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A points table

In Group A, Karnataka, Odisha, Pondicherry and Kerala bagged handsome victories to bag the top four spots on the table. Mumbai are leading the standing with an NRR of 5.720 after their win over Sikkim by seven wickets.

Unfortunately, Sikkim are carrying the wooden spoon after their big defeat over Mumbai. Saurashtra, Railways, and Tripura are the other three sides that faced defeats in this particular group.

Hyderabad occupy pole position in Group B

Group B points table

Moving to Group B, Hyderabad are occupying the pole position with a net run rate of 2.912 after their comprehensive five-wicket win over Manipur. Services, Vidarbha, and Jharkhand have secured the next three spots after bagging their respective victories.

Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and Chhattisgarh couldn't get a win and are holding the following three positions. Manipur are currently placed at the foot of the points table.

Karnataka thrash J&K to occupy no.1 rank in Group C

Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C points table

Shifting our focus to Group C, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Haryana won their opening games and secured the top four spots. Karnataka have claimed the pole position after their whopping 222-run win over J&K, carrying an NRR of 4.44.

Uttarakhand, Bihar, Mizoram, and Jammu & Kashmir had a disappointing start to their VHT campaigns, securing the fifth to eighth positions respectively in Group C.

Rajasthan steamroll Arunachal Pradesh in Group D

Vijay Hazare Trophy Group D points table

Delving into the details of Group D, Rajasthan are carrying the pole position with an NRR of 3.22. Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat also bagged decent wins to secure the second and third ranks in the tally.

Assam, Andha, and Arunachal Pradesh faced setbacks, finding themselves in the bottom three positions in the standings. Arunachal Pradesh currently holds the last position, having suffered a 161-run defeat against Rajasthan.

Bengal stun Nagaland in Group E

Vijay Hazare Trophy Group E points table

In Group E, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Baroda maintain the top three positions in the tally. Punjab, Goa, and Nagaland suffered defeats.

Bengal have bagged an NRR of 4.813 after their nine-wicket win over Nagaland. Regrettably, Nagaland are carrying the wooden spoon and will be hoping to turn the tables in their upcoming encounters.