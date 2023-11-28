Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 3

On Day 3 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, we witnessed 18 games with 36 teams locking horns against each other. Let’s shift our focus to how all these teams fared on the third day of the ongoing edition.

Mumbai make it three in three in Group A

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Mumbai 3 3 0 0 0 2.456 574/86.2 545/130.0 12 2 Tripura 3 2 1 0 0 1.896 524/104.0 309/98.2 8 3 Kerala 3 2 1 0 0 0.503 632/127.4 553/124.2 8 4 Pondicherry 3 2 1 0 0 0.019 448/132.5 503/150.0 8 5 Railways 3 1 2 0 0 -0.199 539/120.2 563/120.2 4 6 Saurashtra 3 1 2 0 0 -0.535 517/150.0 588/147.4 4 7 Odisha 3 1 2 0 0 -0.784 383/93.4 484/99.2 4 8 Sikkim 3 0 3 0 0 -2.996 311/125.0 383/69.5 0

Mumbai bagged their hat-trick victory against the Railways by 26 runs to dominate the Group A standings, carrying 12 points at an NRR of 2.456. Tripura registered their second consecutive win to make it to the second rank.

Kerala and Puducherry got back to winning ways, securing the third and fourth spots. Railways, Saurashtra, and Odisha are occupying the next three standings, with Sikkim failing to win a game in three games so far.

Vidarbha dominate Group B standings

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Vidarbha 3 3 0 0 0 1.704 619/106.0 579/140.0 12 2 Services 3 2 1 0 0 1.164 749/123.2 711/144.5 8 3 Hyderabad 3 2 1 0 0 0.875 776/129.5 756/148.1 8 4 Jharkhand 3 2 1 0 0 0.711 858/128.0 779/130.0 8 5 Chhattisgarh 3 2 1 0 0 0.328 824/148.1 785/150.0 8 6 Maharashtra 3 1 2 0 0 0.063 901/134.5 908/137.1 4 7 Meghalaya 3 0 3 0 0 -1.546 551/130.0 752/130.0 0 8 Manipur 3 0 3 0 0 -3.733 475/150.0 483/70.0 0

Vidarbha are dominating the Group B rankings after claiming their third consecutive win of the season with 12 points at 1.704. Services, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh bounced back to winning ways.

Hyderabad suffered their first loss of the season against Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra encountered their second defeat in the ongoing season. Meghalaya and Manipur, on the other hand, have been unable to secure a victory after three matches each.

Karnataka and Haryana rule Group C

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Karnataka 3 3 0 0 0 2.488 830/127.3 555/138.0 12 2 Haryana 3 3 0 0 0 2.079 620/107.1 530/143.0 12 3 Delhi 3 2 1 0 0 2.205 424/77.0 421/127.3 8 4 Chandigarh 3 2 1 0 0 1.998 717/118.1 582/143.0 8 5 Uttarakhand 3 1 2 0 0 0.445 714/134.0 630/129.0 4 6 Bihar 3 0 2 0 1 -3.850 261/100.0 267/41.2 2 7 J & K 3 0 2 0 1 -4.057 318/100.0 544/75.1 2 8 Mizoram 3 0 3 0 0 -4.539 415/134.0 770/100.5 0

Karnataka and Haryana secured their third consecutive victories, claiming the top two positions in Group C with impressive Net Run Rates (NRR) of 2.488 and 2.079, respectively. Delhi and Chandigarh, previously unbeaten, faced their initial defeats in the current campaign.

Notably, Uttarakhand secured their first win of the season after enduring two losses. On the other hand, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, and Mizoram are still in search of their first victory this season, having played three matches each.

Group D dominated by Rajasthan

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Rajasthan 3 3 0 0 0 2.260 687/127.4 465/149.0 12 2 Gujarat 3 2 1 0 0 0.935 608/113.0 572/128.4 8 3 Assam 2 1 1 0 0 1.034 398/74.2 432/100.0 4 4 Uttar Pradesh 2 1 1 0 0 0.058 428/86.0 487/99.0 4 5 Himachal Pradesh 2 1 1 0 0 -0.332 488/93.3 483/87.0 4 6 Andhra 3 1 2 0 0 -0.631 553/134.1 560/117.5 4 7 Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 3 0 0 -3.776 579/150.0 742/97.1 0

Rajasthan notched up their third consecutive victory, securing the leading position in Group D with 12 points and a notable net run rate (NRR) of 2.26. Gujarat and Assam rebounded with victories after facing losses in their previous matches.

In contrast, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra, and Arunachal Pradesh faced defeats in this group. Arunachal Pradesh, unfortunately, are languishing at the bottom of the table without a win and a negative NRR of -3.776.

MP secure third win in Group E

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS 1 Madhya Pradesh 3 3 0 0 0 3.739 583/76.3 493/127.0 12 2 Bengal 3 2 1 0 0 1.493 541/103.5 443/119.1 8 3 Tamil Nadu 2 2 0 0 0 1.426 381/69.1 347/85.0 8 4 Baroda 3 2 1 0 0 0.356 732/135.0 684/135.0 8 5 Goa 2 0 2 0 0 -0.996 535/100.0 569/89.4 0 6 Punjab 2 0 2 0 0 -1.182 300/77.0 391/77.0 0 7 Nagaland 3 0 3 0 0 -5.846 430/135.0 575/63.4 0

Madhya Pradesh registered their third win of the season to continue their dominance at the top of the table in Group E. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, continued their winning momentum with a second victory.

Baroda got back to winning ways after a 140-run win over Nagaland to make it to the fourth rank. Bengal, Punjab, Goa, and Nagaland suffered back-to-back losses. Regrettably, they have yet to bag a win this season.